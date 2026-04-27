Smaller UK banks eye capital issuance after Santander bats away sterling fatigue to price big deal
◆ Shawbrook targets AT1 refi as LV eyes tier two ◆ Deals follow Santander's display of understanding of major UK investors' thinking, says lead ◆ Locks in big size with premium to new euro issuance
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