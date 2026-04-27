Smaller UK banks eye capital issuance after Santander bats away sterling fatigue to price big deal

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
FIG
Senior Debt

Smaller UK banks eye capital issuance after Santander bats away sterling fatigue to price big deal

Atanas Dinov
Flynn Nicholls
April 27, 2026 06:41 pm

◆ Shawbrook targets AT1 refi as LV eyes tier two ◆ Deals follow Santander's display of understanding of major UK investors' thinking, says lead ◆ Locks in big size with premium to new euro issuance

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Senior DebtFIGSantanderWeekly CoversSterling
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
FN
Flynn Nicholls
Gift this article