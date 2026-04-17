ASN Bank compresses funding cost with second EuGB

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FIG
Senior Debt

ASN Bank compresses funding cost with second EuGB

Atanas Dinov
April 17, 2026 06:04 pm

◆ ASN's tightest senior bond since 2021 ◆ Dutch lender becomes only the second FIG borrower to have issued more than one European Green Bond ◆ Deal comes hours before 'massive rally' ensues from opening of Strait of Hormuz

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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