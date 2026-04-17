ASN Bank compresses funding cost with second EuGB
◆ ASN's tightest senior bond since 2021 ◆ Dutch lender becomes only the second FIG borrower to have issued more than one European Green Bond ◆ Deal comes hours before 'massive rally' ensues from opening of Strait of Hormuz
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