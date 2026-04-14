Møre Boligkreditt lands covered at 'excellent level' versus comps

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Covered Bonds

Møre Boligkreditt lands covered at 'excellent level' versus comps

Luke Jeffs
April 14, 2026 05:23 pm
Alesund Norway.png

◆ Lender's first covered since September 2024 ◆ Deal was fixed at €500m and tightened by 5bp ◆ Banker said the trade offered 1bp of new issue premium

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Covered BondsDNB BankDanske BankLBBWNordeaSEBWeekly Covers
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Luke Jeffs
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