Møre Boligkreditt lands covered at 'excellent level' versus comps
◆ Lender's first covered since September 2024 ◆ Deal was fixed at €500m and tightened by 5bp ◆ Banker said the trade offered 1bp of new issue premium
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts