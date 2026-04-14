UK smashes records with ‘phenomenal’ first syndication of 2026/27

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UK smashes records with ‘phenomenal’ first syndication of 2026/27

Addison Gong
April 14, 2026 03:36 pm

◆ First of seven syndications breaks multiple records ◆ Investor engagement and communications helped stable execution ◆ Smaller programme this year but ‘still a lot’ to tackle

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Addison Gong
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