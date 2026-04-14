Bank duo cap size on senior prints as techinical factors provide 'extremely strong' support

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Bank duo cap size on senior prints as techinical factors provide 'extremely strong' support

Atanas Dinov
April 14, 2026 07:12 pm

◆ MUFG prints €500m holdco senior flat to fair value ◆ Its rarity compared to to megabank compatriots works in its favour ◆ Investec returns for first time in more than a year

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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