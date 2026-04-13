SR-Bank euro return 'exceeds expectations' amid ample appetite for senior FIG debt
◆ Rare Norwegian issuer times well its deal launching ◆ Garners largest Norwegian senior book for more than three years ◆ Ayvens prints second green bond of 2026
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