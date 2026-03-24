Grandmaster trusts

This is a market where syndicate bankers earn their money. Eight European ABS deals priced last week, with the full range of execution tactics on show.

Together went for the pre-placed route. EdgeConneX wrapped up its debut on Friday — the first European data centre securitization to use a master trust structure. That meant intra week execution, with demand boosted by protected orders.

LocalTapiola Finance was even quicker, announcing on Monday and pricing on Thursday in line with initial price thoughts, soon after the books hit 1.1 times covered.

Those who got on screens a bit earlier managed to fit in more rounds of tightening. Pepper published three book updates before putting out final terms on its Castell 2026-1, managing to squeeze the seniors to 89bp over Sonia.

And in amongst all that, Nationwide restocked its prime RMBS Silverstone shelf for another round of drops. Conditions have been relatively benign since the building society created the strategy in late 2023. It will be interesting to test its merits in choppier conditions.

It is a good sign that there is such a diversity of approaches to the market. Different investors are getting a look at different deals. In the past, a host of pre-placed deals have followed bouts of volatility, often drawing the ire of investors who wanted a look in.

For issuers, there is a risk and reward trade-off to be made. Going for a full bookbuild gets you the best price, but in volatile conditions you run the risk of getting knocked off course. It might be safer to take a deal to some friendly accounts off screens, pay up a little but get the price locked in and the trade done.

Different issuers have different risk appetites, so everyone can win if they all tap different pools. It is the syndicates’ job to marshal that process. Despite the test of losing a few days in the wake of the first US and Israeli strikes on Iran, it seems pre-Easter that has been a job well done.