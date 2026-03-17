Nationwide tests demand for longer-dated covereds as market checks

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Covered Bonds

Nationwide tests demand for longer-dated covereds as market checks

Luke Jeffs
March 17, 2026 05:36 pm
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◆ British building society landed first 10 year since before the war ◆ Pipeline expected to be slow from now ◆ Investors will watch secondaries for performance says lead

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Covered BondsNationwideBBVADeutsche BankWeekly Covers
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Luke Jeffs
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