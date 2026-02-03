Slovakia's Tatra Banka places 'close to perfect' covered through FV
◆ Deal was priced tighter than the issuer's previous covereds ◆ Banker said spread tightening 'speaks for itself' ◆ Second banker put spread through FV
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts