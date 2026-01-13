Helaba places euro dual tranche covered at close to fair value

Luke Jeffs
January 13, 2026 05:30 pm
Helaba.png

◆ German bank secured spread tightening across tranches◆ Banker said first tranche offered small NIP but second had nothing ◆ Tuesday’s deals failed to deliver the spectacular order books of last week

Topics

Covered BondsWeekly CoversHelabaCrédit Agricole
LJ
Luke Jeffs

