UniCredit prices longest and tightest outstanding euro AT1

FIG
Regulatory Capital

Flynn Nicholls
Atanas Dinov
January 12, 2026 06:26 pm

◆ 301bp reset spread moves inside La Banque Postale's 3% AT1 from 2021 ◆ €2.3bn of orders drop after price tightening ◆ 'We knew there would be attrition [...] we also knew we could land €1bn,' says lead manager

Topics

FIGRegulatory CapitalEuroUniCreditItalyWeekly Covers
Flynn Nicholls
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
