UniCredit prices longest and tightest outstanding euro AT1
◆ 301bp reset spread moves inside La Banque Postale's 3% AT1 from 2021 ◆ €2.3bn of orders drop after price tightening ◆ 'We knew there would be attrition [...] we also knew we could land €1bn,' says lead manager
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts