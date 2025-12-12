ECB baffles bank bond market by mulling AT1 abolition

On last week's episode we discussed how the ECB was preparing to recommend simplifications to the way EU banks are regulated, in order to make them more competitive and to drive growth. This week it made its recommendations but they seem far from simple and contain suggestions to abolish the most subordinated layer of bank capital altogether — additional tier one.

We delve into what the ECB said, experts' reactions to the news and discuss what changes will follow.

The demand for data centres and their thirst for energy is likely to lead to another bumper year for Europe's corporate bond market. But it won't just be the big US tech companies bringing deals. Utility companies are also expected to raise cash for capex as they power up their grids to feed the big data beasts.

Finally, with private credit seemingly spreading its tentacles into so many debt markets, we take a look at how it is gaining a foothold in the Middle East, where the need to raise capital is ballooning, and assess the threat it poses to public markets.