Rewriting the rules for private credit and banks

Rewriting the rules for private credit and banks

Ralph Sinclair
Jon Hay
December 05, 2025 04:15 pm

◆ Private credit and equity to come under oversight for first time... ◆ ... as Bank of England eases burden on banks... ◆ ... amid global shift to lighten up on lenders, with ECB expected next

Alternative asset managers will finally come under the Bank of England's scrutiny, the central bank and regulator said this week. We discuss in detail how that will work and what the implications for the ballooning sector may be.

Two days before it announced its plans, the BoE also lightened the regulatory load on the banks under its supervision — for the first time in a decade. We examine the relief on offer and whether it will affect the issuance of subordinated debt.

We also consider the changes in their global context, with the EU and the US also looking to make their banks more competitive and better able to drive economic growth. We look at what the ECB might be about to reveal next week.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastRegulatory CapitalFIGPrivate EquityRegulationUKEuropean Central BankEuropean UnionWeekly Covers
