Rewriting the rules for private credit and banks

Alternative asset managers will finally come under the Bank of England's scrutiny, the central bank and regulator said this week. We discuss in detail how that will work and what the implications for the ballooning sector may be.

Two days before it announced its plans, the BoE also lightened the regulatory load on the banks under its supervision — for the first time in a decade. We examine the relief on offer and whether it will affect the issuance of subordinated debt.

We also consider the changes in their global context, with the EU and the US also looking to make their banks more competitive and better able to drive economic growth. We look at what the ECB might be about to reveal next week.