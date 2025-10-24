CLOs in focus, bank issuers plan for trouble, despatch from DC

Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAtanas DinovThomas Hopkins
October 24, 2025 06:09 pm

◆ What is pushing CLO mezz wider ◆ FIG pre-funding underway ◆ What happened at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings

Supermoon above three iconic monuments: Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and Capitol Building in Washington DC as viewed from Arlington, Virginia

The CLO market is both subject to and affects what happens in leveraged loans, risking distortion in the latter. First, we discuss why the riskier bits of the CLO stack are trading wider. Then we delve into why CLOs give us cause to think that leveraged loan pricing may not purely reflect the credit quality of the borrowers.

If you like listening to GlobalCapital talking about securitization for free, be sure to listen to our dedicated podcast: Another Fine Mezz.

In the bank bond market, issuers are raring to pre-fund to get ahead of what may be a risk-laden 2026. We discuss the pitfalls that await, how issuers can mitigate them and why, contrary to what might normally be the case, covered bonds are not the way to do it.

Finally, we talked about the big issues that cropped up at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings this year, including how multilateral development banks operate and what happens to the ESG agenda when many of its biggest proponents show up for a week on climate naysayer US president Donald Trump's doorstep.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSupras and agenciesCovered BondsFIGSecuritization - CLOsEuropean Securitization
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
JH
Jon Hay
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
TH
Thomas Hopkins
European CLO Reporter
