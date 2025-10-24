CLOs in focus, bank issuers plan for trouble, despatch from DC

The CLO market is both subject to and affects what happens in leveraged loans, risking distortion in the latter. First, we discuss why the riskier bits of the CLO stack are trading wider. Then we delve into why CLOs give us cause to think that leveraged loan pricing may not purely reflect the credit quality of the borrowers.

If you like listening to GlobalCapital talking about securitization for free, be sure to listen to our dedicated podcast: Another Fine Mezz.

In the bank bond market, issuers are raring to pre-fund to get ahead of what may be a risk-laden 2026. We discuss the pitfalls that await, how issuers can mitigate them and why, contrary to what might normally be the case, covered bonds are not the way to do it.

Finally, we talked about the big issues that cropped up at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings this year, including how multilateral development banks operate and what happens to the ESG agenda when many of its biggest proponents show up for a week on climate naysayer US president Donald Trump's doorstep.