Colombia's European tour as EM issuers enjoy rampant markets

Colombia has been on a world tour of debt markets lately. It priced a bond in euros this week for the first time in years, following a gargantuan loan in Swiss francs last month. We find out what the Latin America sovereign is up to.

It wasn't the only emerging markets issuer making a splash recently either. We investigate why the market is so hot for these credits and what deals are left to be done.

Meanwhile in the US, a car finance company called Tricolor has sought bankruptcy protection. The firm is also an ABS issuer. We discuss what the situation means for its outstanding paper and the banks that provided it with warehouse financing.

Finally, the European RMBS market has had a subdued year. Two securitizations of Santander mortgage portfolios by two US banks have given it a boost this week. But, we ask, why couldn't Santander — a veteran of the asset class — securitize the portfolios itself?