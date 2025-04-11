Roundtable: Japan’s SSAs brace for volatility as geopolitics, tariffs take centre stage

Rashmi Kumar
April 11, 2025 04:00 PM
Japan’s sovereign, supranational and agency borrowers are among the most well regarded and highly rated in the international debt markets. Yet they are not immune to the volatility caused by the new US administration under president Donald Trump or the pressure from contrasting monetary policies implemented by different central banks. Timing deals well, being nimble and having diverse sources of funding are all expected to be critical in the year ahead.

Topics

Japan in the Capital Markets (March 2025)Green and Social BondsSSA
