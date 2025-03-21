UK plans digital debut as bond market digests EU defence spend plans

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAddison GongMike Turner
March 21, 2025 06:40 PM

◆ UK fires starting pistol on digital Gilts ◆ SSA market absorbs EU defence funding detail ◆ Credit issuers adjust tactics

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a meeting at Downing Street in London with regulators. She is expected to use the meeting to announce more detail on how the Government will cut the cost of regulation by a quarter and set out plans to slim

The UK has begun a consultation as it looks to issue its first digital Gilt - to be called a DiGit. We discuss what the bond will look like and the UK's route to issuance.

Elsewhere in the SSA bond market, participants took stock of further detail on how the EU plans to fund its Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme. We examine the details and the bond market's reaction.

We also revisit the primary credit market where things were starting to turn for the worse last week to see if FIG and corporate issuers have found a way to keep investors happy.

And finally, we bring news of a brand new data product for the medium term note market from GlobalCapital.

Now read on:

UK Treasury from Alamy 21Mar25 575x375
SSA
UK sets fast pace for digital Gilt, hoping to catch up on DLT
Jon Hay, March 21, 2025
Architectural blueprints on a table. Image shot 2008. Exact date unknown.
Corporate Bonds
Ipsen blowout lays blueprint for corporate blockbusters
Mike Turner, March 20, 2025
Barclays bank sign logo.
FIG
FIG issuers increase new issue premiums to boost volumes
Atanas Dinov, March 20, 2025
Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017: Red carpet in Europa building in EU during European Council summit.
SSA
SSA market ‘still unclear’ how EU's joint defence funding could work
Addison Gong, March 20, 2025
Antwerp, Belgium. 26th Feb, 2025. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen pictured at the Clean Industrial Deal Event, organized by Essenscia, in Antwerp, Wednesday 26 February 2025. One year after the launch of the Antwerp Declaration at BASF
SSA
EGB market grapples with European rearmament plans
Elias Wilson, March 20, 2025

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

