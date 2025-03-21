UK plans digital debut as bond market digests EU defence spend plans

The UK has begun a consultation as it looks to issue its first digital Gilt - to be called a DiGit. We discuss what the bond will look like and the UK's route to issuance.

Elsewhere in the SSA bond market, participants took stock of further detail on how the EU plans to fund its Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme. We examine the details and the bond market's reaction.

We also revisit the primary credit market where things were starting to turn for the worse last week to see if FIG and corporate issuers have found a way to keep investors happy.

And finally, we bring news of a brand new data product for the medium term note market from GlobalCapital.