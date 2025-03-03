A new bond issuer to bolster European defence

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

A new bond issuer to bolster European defence

Ralph Sinclair
Jon Hay
March 03, 2025 03:22 PM

◆ Rob Murray, the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank's creator, explains all ◆ Why US must be involved ◆ Three point strategy to augment defence spending

F-35 Lightning II's fly in formation during a training flight

The idea of a new multilateral bank to help fund defence spending in Europe has shifted to the fore in recent weeks.

European leaders are understood to be discussing the idea this week and a plan for one could be announced soon.

Rob Murray, a former British army officer, is the person who first came up with an idea while working at Nato in 2018. He joined the podcast this week to discuss how it would work, the three things it would do that no other institution could do as well, and who would be part of it.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSSA
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay

Related articles

Gift this article