Enpal's golden day

Tom Lemmon
George Smith
November 07, 2024 10:52 AM
Famous Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg Gate), one of the best-known landmarks and national symbols of Germany, at sunrise, Berlin, Germany

◆ Golden Ray 1 shines on debut ◆ US election holds up EU ABS

There was only one place to start this week's episode of Another Fine Mezz after Enpal's stunning debut solar ABS, the first of its kind in Europe.

European ABS reporter, George Smith, explained why the deal from Germany's largest renewable energy provider attracted such strong demand, although both he and host, Tom Lemmon questioned whether the deal would see many others following in its footsteps.

Golden Ray 1 has clearly shown that things like solar ABS can be sold in the European securitization market, but it has also revealed just how difficult it can be to reach the required scale.

Away from Enpal, there was the small matter of the US presidential election. Recording took place before Donald Trump's historic victory but with the dust still settling, signs of life in the pipeline are not yet apparent.

European SecuritizationSecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz PodcastThe Sustainable Economy
Tom Lemmon
George Smith

