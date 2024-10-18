The Rockefeller swank

The US CMBS market lapped up its biggest deal of the year this week, backed by loans on New York's famous Rockefeller Center. We look into what the deal tells us about the revival of offices and the pipeline for the CMBS market, which has been troubled for years by changing working practices and high interest rates.

In the UK, the Gilt market is gearing up for the new government's first Budget, due at the end of the month. The government says there is a £20bn hole in the public finances and that it wants to invest. But how much extra Gilt issuance can the market stand? We find out.

Finally, the big risk event of the year for capital markets — the US election on November 5 — does not appear to be causing quite as much peril as it did earlier in the year, to the extent that Europe's banks are already planning to bring deals in its immediate aftermath across the capital stack.