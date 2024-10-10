Another Fine Mezz speaks to KBRA's Gordon Kerr — sponsored podcast

This week on Another Fine Mezz, host Tom Lemmon sat down with KBRA's head of European research, Gordon Kerr for a sponsored episode looking ahead to KBRA's structured finance symposium.

Kerr spoke about the brilliant, record breaking year for the European securitization market and the hope that this could be just the start with optimism building that transformative reforms for the industry are on the way.

He also gave a sneak peak of what to expect at KBRA European Structured Finance Symposium, which takes place on October 17 in London. There's plenty to look forward to with speakers from the likes of Barclays, Bank of America, Citi, Blackstone and 400 Capital.

Finally, Kerr reflected on his career that began in the late 1990s, and in particular, how he manages to look so cool even when the heat is on.

