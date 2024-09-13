European unions

This week we looked at different types of union in the European Union, from big bank tie-ups to the latest push for Capital Markets Union.

Calls for big time M&A in Europe's banking sector have rung out, often unanswered, for decades. But this week, UniCredit bought a chunk of Commerzbank, sparking talk that it will buy the rest.

We discuss how UniCredit built its stake, what the consequences will be for Europe's banking industry and the symbolism of rubber ducks.

We also delved into ex-ECB president and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi's latest call for Capital Markets Union. We discuss why he thinks it hasn't happened yet, and how he think it might come to be.

Finally, we look into new types of corporate hybrid bonds and why a deal from Bayer this week could herald a new era for the product.