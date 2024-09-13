European unions
GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),
having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

European unions

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGaia FreydefontMike TurnerTom Lemmon
September 13, 2024 07:13 PM

◆ UniCredit and Orcel quackers for Commerzbank ◆ Draghi aims his bazooka at CMU ◆ A new dawn for corporate hybrid capital

CMZ duck.jpg

This week we looked at different types of union in the European Union, from big bank tie-ups to the latest push for Capital Markets Union.

Calls for big time M&A in Europe's banking sector have rung out, often unanswered, for decades. But this week, UniCredit bought a chunk of Commerzbank, sparking talk that it will buy the rest.

We discuss how UniCredit built its stake, what the consequences will be for Europe's banking industry and the symbolism of rubber ducks.

We also delved into ex-ECB president and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi's latest call for Capital Markets Union. We discuss why he thinks it hasn't happened yet, and how he think it might come to be.

Finally, we look into new types of corporate hybrid bonds and why a deal from Bayer this week could herald a new era for the product.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastFIGCovered BondsUniCreditCommerzbankHybridCorporate BondsEquitySecuritizationBank StrategyMarket NewsPeople and Markets
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
GF
Gaia Freydefont
Equities, People & Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact
MT
Mike Turner
Corporate Debt Editor
Contact
TL
Tom Lemmon

Related articles
Gift this article