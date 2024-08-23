Autumn comes early to bond market
Autumn comes early to bond market

Ralph Sinclair
Mike TurnerGeorge Collard
August 23, 2024 03:55 PM

◆ Why benchmark issuance has resumed earlier than usual ◆ What lies ahead for capital markets ◆ African issuers switch out of loans to bonds

Unpredictable weather is increasingly a feature of modern times. Indeed, as GlobalCapital recorded this week's show, summer appeared to have ended abruptly in its corner of the UK, with distinctly autumnal weather dampening both the pavements and the mood despite there still being a chunk of August to go.

The bond market was also looking distinctly unseasonal this week too, as issuers across asset classes resumed public benchmark bond issuance early compared to most years. We look at what got done, the health of the market and why issuers have gone early.

We also discuss what African borrowers are planning as they switch from loan funding to bond markets and what is driving that behaviour. Plus the latest from defaulted Ethiopia's negotiations with creditors.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastFIGSSAEmerging MarketsEmerging Market LoansAfrica LoansAfrica BondsCorporate BondsCovered Bonds
Ralph Sinclair
Mike Turner
George Collard
