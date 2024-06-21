FIG market seeks way past French impasse

Europe's banks have been unwilling or unable to issue bonds since French president Emmanuel Macron sent the markets into a tailspin a couple of weeks ago by calling parliamentary elections. We explain why the uncertainty the election is causing is so bad for so many bond issuers, and also which banks can restart issuance in their market.

We also look at a triumphant return to sustainability-linked bond issuance for Enel, the Italian power company which created the structure. But it wasn't all good news from the country this week. Golden Goose, the maker of expensive trainers, pulled it IPO. We examine why.

In securitization, we looked into problems in the commercial real estate sector that are hitting investors but rather more cheerily, we find out why solar ABS might be coming to Europe.