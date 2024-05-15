GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2024: nominations open
The awards recognise the leading deals, issuers, banks and other market participants
GlobalCapital is please to open nominations for the 2024 edition of its Covered Bond Awards.
The Awards celebrate the most notable market achievements in the period between August 2023 and July 2024.
KEY DATES
Nominations open: May 15
Nominations close: May 29
Shortlist published/voting opens: June 5
Voting closes: July 5
Winners announced: September 12
As in previous years, the awards will be decided by a two-step process.
The first stage is the call for nominations. Market participants are invited to tell us about the deals, issuers and banks that deserve recognition for the period August 2023 to July 2024.
Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.
Based on this feedback we will draw up a shortlist of up to five nominees in each category. These will be opened to a market vote throughout June to choose the winners.
The winners will be announced on the evening of the ECBC Covered Bond Conference in Porto on September 12.
If you have any queries regarding the awards process, please contact Sophie Astles
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact Jack Thomson
The Categories
-
Deal of the Year
Best Innovative Deal (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)
Best ESG Deal
Best Debut or Returning Deal
Best Swiss franc Deal
Best Sterling Deal
Best Dollar Deal
Best Euro Deal
-
Issuer of the Year
Best ESG Issuer
Best Eurozone Issuer
Best non-Eurozone Issuer
-
Covered Bond House of the Year
Best Euro Lead Manager
Best Dollar Lead Manager
Best Sterling Lead Manager
Best Syndicate Bank
Best Covered Bond Research
Best Liquidity Provider
Best Bank for Distribution
Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
-
Investor of the Year
Best Rating Agency
Best Second Party Opinion Provider
Best Law Firm
Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
Best Corporate Trust Providers
-
Best Syndicate Banker
Best Funding Official
Covered Bonds Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)
Lifetime Achievement Award (we welcome nominations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)