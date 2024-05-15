GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2024: nominations open

GlobalCapital is please to open nominations for the 2024 edition of its Covered Bond Awards.

The Awards celebrate the most notable market achievements in the period between August 2023 and July 2024.

KEY DATES

Nominations open: May 15

Nominations close: May 29

Shortlist published/voting opens: June 5

Voting closes: July 5

Winners announced: September 12

As in previous years, the awards will be decided by a two-step process.

The first stage is the call for nominations. Market participants are invited to tell us about the deals, issuers and banks that deserve recognition for the period August 2023 to July 2024.

Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.

Based on this feedback we will draw up a shortlist of up to five nominees in each category. These will be opened to a market vote throughout June to choose the winners.

The winners will be announced on the evening of the ECBC Covered Bond Conference in Porto on September 12.

If you have any queries regarding the awards process, please contact Sophie Astles

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact Jack Thomson

The Categories