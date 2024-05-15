GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2024: nominations open
GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2024: nominations open

May 15, 2024 08:28 AM
The awards recognise the leading deals, issuers, banks and other market participants

GlobalCapital is please to open nominations for the 2024 edition of its Covered Bond Awards.

The Awards celebrate the most notable market achievements in the period between August 2023 and July 2024.

MAKE YOUR NOMINATIONS NOW

KEY DATES

Nominations open: May 15

Nominations close: May 29

Shortlist published/voting opens: June 5

Voting closes: July 5

Winners announced: September 12

As in previous years, the awards will be decided by a two-step process.

The first stage is the call for nominations. Market participants are invited to tell us about the deals, issuers and banks that deserve recognition for the period August 2023 to July 2024.

Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.

MAKE YOUR NOMINATIONS NOW

Based on this feedback we will draw up a shortlist of up to five nominees in each category. These will be opened to a market vote throughout June to choose the winners.

The winners will be announced on the evening of the ECBC Covered Bond Conference in Porto on September 12.

If you have any queries regarding the awards process, please contact Sophie Astles

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact Jack Thomson

The Categories

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year
    Best Innovative Deal (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)
    Best ESG Deal
    Best Debut or Returning Deal
    Best Swiss franc Deal
    Best Sterling Deal
    Best Dollar Deal
    Best Euro Deal

  • Issuer Awards

    Issuer of the Year
    Best ESG Issuer
    Best Eurozone Issuer
    Best non-Eurozone Issuer

  • Lead Manager Awards

    Covered Bond House of the Year
    Best Euro Lead Manager
    Best Dollar Lead Manager
    Best Sterling Lead Manager
    Best Syndicate Bank
    Best Covered Bond Research
    Best Liquidity Provider
    Best Bank for Distribution
    Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
    Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets
    Best Bank for ESG Issuers
    Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

  • Platform Service Providers

    Investor of the Year
    Best Rating Agency
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider
    Best Law Firm
    Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds
    Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds
    Best Corporate Trust Providers

  • Individual Awards

    Best Syndicate Banker
    Best Funding Official
    Covered Bonds Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)
    Lifetime Achievement Award (we welcome nominations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)

