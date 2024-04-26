The curse of the millstone mandate
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
PodcastsGlobalCapital Podcast

The curse of the millstone mandate

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayCraig Coben
April 26, 2024 02:20 PM

◆ The 'marginal madate': it seemed like a good idea at the time ◆ GlobalCapital's new columnist: Craig Coben ◆ World Bank boosts lending capacity

coleridge-mariner-nthe-rime-of-the-ancient-mariner-wood-engraving-FF8581.jpg

What do you do when that mandate you accepted in a quiet market to keep busy is still lurking about, taking up time and energy, when the market has picked up and juicier deals are to be done?

Is extending balance sheet to clients as a second tier firm when the top tier won't anything other than an exercise in futility in the long term?

GlobalCapital's new columnist and capital markets veteran Craig Coben joined us to discuss these very matters and more.

Meanwhile, we have an update on the fast developing situation with the capital of multilateral development banks, the not so secret weapon in their campaign to increase their lending to the developing world.

Also, hear from our sponsors, KfW, about their latest advance into blockchain-based digital bonds.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSupras and agenciesPeople and MarketsComment
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
CC
Craig Coben

Related articles
Gift this article