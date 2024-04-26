The curse of the millstone mandate

What do you do when that mandate you accepted in a quiet market to keep busy is still lurking about, taking up time and energy, when the market has picked up and juicier deals are to be done?

Is extending balance sheet to clients as a second tier firm when the top tier won't anything other than an exercise in futility in the long term?

GlobalCapital's new columnist and capital markets veteran Craig Coben joined us to discuss these very matters and more.

Meanwhile, we have an update on the fast developing situation with the capital of multilateral development banks, the not so secret weapon in their campaign to increase their lending to the developing world.

Also, hear from our sponsors, KfW, about their latest advance into blockchain-based digital bonds.