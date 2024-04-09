My kingdom for a second lien
Victoria Thiele
George Smith, Tom Lemmon
April 09, 2024 03:31 PM
◆ Run of second charge mortgages ◆ CLO market runs to stay in place ◆ Greater expectations

In an admirable effort to bring securitization to the people, George sat down on a Monday morning straight out of a holiday, beard still wild and unkempt, to discuss the latest movements in the ABS and CLO market with Victoria.

Unusual activity in the second lien UK RMBSmarket kept the GlobalCapital reporters busy last week. George dug into the drivers of growth in this niche sector. For listeners who cannot get enough of second charge mortgages, Victoria spoke about Equifinance's recent debut deal on AFM's sister podcast in George's absence on Friday.

Primary CLO activity is taking its sweet time to restart after Easter, but great things may lie ahead: Deutsche Bank bumped its new issuance forecast for 2024 up to €37bn, thanks to a record first quarter. Victoria discussed how amortisations could increasingly drive supply and demandin the months to come.

Topics

European SecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritization - CLOsABSSecuritization
