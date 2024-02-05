Volkswagen's green crash

All three podcasters were reunited once again after a good week all around. While Tom tried the best burger in NYC (second best, everyone knows Corner Bistro is the best - Ed) and Victoria had reason to feel famous, George held the Big Car to account.

Volkswagen broke its promise to provide loan level emissions data for its ABS transactions. Worse, the car maker did not offer GlobalCapital a good explanation for why it missed the deadline.

Market conditions are looking good for European securitization, but a steady stream of deals looks more likely than a mad rush.

And while CLO equity investors are willing to at least consider buying deals again, investors in triple-A rated tranches see their bargaining power waning.