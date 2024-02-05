Volkswagen's green crash
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
PodcastsAnother Fine Mezz podcast

Volkswagen's green crash

Tom Lemmon
Victoria ThieleGeorge Smith
February 05, 2024 04:56 PM
Blue Volkswagen Passat saloon crashed into a silver birch tree in Poland

◆ VW misses ESG deadline ◆ Good times for ABS ◆ CLO triple-A funds fear fall from power

All three podcasters were reunited once again after a good week all around. While Tom tried the best burger in NYC (second best, everyone knows Corner Bistro is the best - Ed) and Victoria had reason to feel famous, George held the Big Car to account.

Volkswagen broke its promise to provide loan level emissions data for its ABS transactions. Worse, the car maker did not offer GlobalCapital a good explanation for why it missed the deadline.

Market conditions are looking good for European securitization, but a steady stream of deals looks more likely than a mad rush.

And while CLO equity investors are willing to at least consider buying deals again, investors in triple-A rated tranches see their bargaining power waning.

Topics

European SecuritizationSecuritization - CLOsAnother Fine Mezz PodcastRMBSABS
TL
Tom Lemmon
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact
GS
George Smith

Related articles
Gift this article