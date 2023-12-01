German SSAs face funding uncertainty
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
GlobalCapital Podcast

German SSAs face funding uncertainty

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAna FatiAddison Gong
December 01, 2023 06:45 PM

◆ German court ruling may hit Bund issuance in 2024 ◆ KfW and Länder funding may also be affected ◆ Banks and borrowers shrink loan syndicates

15 November 2023, Berlin: From left to right: German Finance Minister Robert Habeck, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner appear after the Constitutional Court declared the amendment to the 2021 supplementary budget unconstitution

The German constitutional court has rocked the country's public sector borrowers just as they finalise their funding needs for 2024.

We look at how the new multi-billion euro-sized hole in the government's budget that is the result of the ruling will affect Bund issuance next year, as well as the funding programmes of KfW and the countries federal states

Meanwhile, banks are paring down the amount of lending they do to companies in the quest for profitability. But there is evidence that borrowers are perfectly happy with shrinking syndicates. We explain why.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastSSASovereignsGermanySyndicated Loans
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
AF
Ana Fati
Syndicated Loans Reporter
Contact
AG
Addison Gong
SSA editor GlobalCapital
Contact

Related articles