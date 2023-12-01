German SSAs face funding uncertainty

The German constitutional court has rocked the country's public sector borrowers just as they finalise their funding needs for 2024.

We look at how the new multi-billion euro-sized hole in the government's budget that is the result of the ruling will affect Bund issuance next year, as well as the funding programmes of KfW and the countries federal states

Meanwhile, banks are paring down the amount of lending they do to companies in the quest for profitability. But there is evidence that borrowers are perfectly happy with shrinking syndicates. We explain why.