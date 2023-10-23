GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Another Fine Mezz podcast

It was a dark and stormy week

Victoria Thiele
George Smith
October 23, 2023 11:27 AM
Scotland, Oct 19th 2023: Waves at Aberdeen south breakwater during storm Babet

Equity release mortgage ABS could reappear in public market | Uptier priming in CLOs to lose its last opponent

Tom Lemmon had his head in the clouds this week as he took off for Miami (if you’re at ABS East, get in touch for a meeting). So it was up to Victoria Thiele and George Smith alone to discuss European securitization.

Equity release mortgages have been securitized in mostly private transactions for a long time, but George has heard good reasons why they might be on the verge of progressing into a public market.

While geopolitical tumult is shaking the market, Victoria discovered that uptier priming in European CLOs is about to lose its last sworn enemy among the triple-A investors.

At the time of recording, the team was still thrilled about the prospect of George visiting London for the first time for three months. Unfortunately, Storm Babet had other ideas and forced him to delay his trip by a week. The good news is: this gives keen market participants five more days to snap up a coffee slot with him, so do reach out if you’re not meeting him already.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz podcast European Securitization ABS Securitization - CLOs Leveraged Loans
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - Equities
Contact
GS
George Smith
Reporter

