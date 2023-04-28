Further fillips for FIG and an EM corporate bond revival of sorts

Banks’ access to debt funding and capital hit two important waypoints on the journey back from March’s crisis towards full health. UniCredit called an additional tier one deal, reassuring investors that all is as it should be in the asset class, and a Swiss bank priced a bond in the international market. But, as we discover, questions remain for the sector despite both events.

Meanwhile, a bond for a South African energy firm was the sort of deal that might be expected to lead to a spree of emerging market corporate issuers in the market. But here too there were plenty of reasons to be sceptical of a full reopening taking place.

Finally, we looked at hopes that the pensions industry in the UK can fix the country’s equity capital markets — if only someone could figure out how…