Further fillips for FIG and an EM corporate bond revival of sorts

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAtanas Dinov
April 28, 2023 01:18 PM
- Italy and Switzerland give bank bonds a boost - A renaissance for emerging market corporate issuance… or not - Using pension funds to fix UK equity capital markets

This is what we call the cold Fillip - The Water Cure.

Banks’ access to debt funding and capital hit two important waypoints on the journey back from March’s crisis towards full health. UniCredit called an additional tier one deal, reassuring investors that all is as it should be in the asset class, and a Swiss bank priced a bond in the international market. But, as we discover, questions remain for the sector despite both events.

Meanwhile, a bond for a South African energy firm was the sort of deal that might be expected to lead to a spree of emerging market corporate issuers in the market. But here too there were plenty of reasons to be sceptical of a full reopening taking place.

Finally, we looked at hopes that the pensions industry in the UK can fix the country’s equity capital markets — if only someone could figure out how…

NEXT WEEK: GlobalCapital did its first ever editorial webinar this week with three of its editors tackling your questions on some of the biggest topics in capital markets. You can view it here.

And if you have a question you’d like us to answer, or any comments you’d like to make based on the webinar, or indeed anything you encounter on GlobalCapital, then please email us at podcasts@globalcapital.com and we will do our best to tackle some of them next week.


