Suisse finished?

Swiss regulators are known for making capital requirements tougher for their banks than rule makers elsewhere — it’s known as the Swiss finish. But that didn’t prevent the Swiss National Bank from having to provide a Sfr50bn lifeline to Credit Suisse this week and the bank’s future is still far from certain.

We investigate whether the crisis-dogged Swiss lender will have time to implement the restructuring it began in October or whether it is about to have a completely different solution imposed upon it, with options including being sold to its local rival, UBS.

Credit Suisse got caught up in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as markets scoured for weak links in the banking sector. We look this week, however, at what the funding for the tech sector will look like now that HSBC owns SVB UK.

We also discover how hopes faded over the course of the week for emerging market issuers, which some had hoped would benefit from the rally in US Treasuries that followed the SVB disaster. Turns out it was the wrong kind of rally.