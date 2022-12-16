PODCAST: Can investors spot a green oil company? Plus top moments of the year

In GlobalCapital's last podcast of 2022, four of our journalists pick the moments from this year that stood out most for them as important, memorable... or amusing.

We also discuss how the UK regulator is using Brexit to try and ease some of the harsh restrictions imposed on securitization by the EU since 2008 — while the EU is refusing to listen to the industry’s complaints.

In the equity capital market, there has been a burst of block trades, proving that investors have appetite — an encouraging sign for the chances of more ambitious deals next year.

And bond investors are finally getting to grips with one of the big questions in sustainable finance: how can you assess whether oil and gas companies are genuinely transitioning towards low carbon.