Global Derivatives Awards 2022: the winners

GlobalCapital hosted its annual Global Derivatives Awards at a gala dinner on Thursday, 29 September at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London. We were delighted to be able to bring together so many of the industry’s best to celebrate its successes over the past year.

BNP Paribas became Global Derivatives House of the Year, in addition to picking up awards recognising its strengths across equity, FX and credit derivatives.

Along with Allen & Overy, BNP Paribas also took home our inaugural award for Commitment to Sustainability.

Meanwhile, Linklaters was named both Global and European Law Firm of the Year, ICE was awarded Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year, and TP ICAP lifted the trophy for Global Interdealer Broker of the Year for the third consecutive year.

The night’s other winners included Bank of America, Nomura, Natixis, Cassini Systems, HKEX and Quantile.

The ceremony capped off months of research into the global derivatives market, drawing on written submissions, as well as wide ranging pitches with organisations from across the globe.

Rather than rewarding the biggest firm in each category, the awards sought as ever to recognise growth, innovation, extraordinary effort on behalf of clients, and work to improve the industry.

We opened the research process several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of seven new categories. We followed this with a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category.

As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one. We combined our research into a single, global effort for the first time this year, and conducted over 90 individual pitches across 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners.

The calibre of this year’s shortlist meant that judging was extremely difficult, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through submissions and pitch interviews, as well as to our sponsors. Without your support, these awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

Banks

Global Derivatives House of the Year

Winner: BNP Paribas

Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: BNP Paribas

Best Bank for Commitment to Sustainability

Winner: BNP Paribas

Equity derivatives house of the year – Europe & Asia

Winner: BNP Paribas

Barclays

Deutsche Bank

Natixis

UBS

FX Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: BNP Paribas

Barclays

Citi

HSBC

JP Morgan

Credit Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: BNP Paribas

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Nomura

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

Structured Products House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Natixis

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

UBS

Commodity derivatives bank of the year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Research & Strategy House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: UBS

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Societe Generale

Clearing Bank of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

Service Providers

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Citadel Securities

Optiver

Jane Street

Jump Trading

XTX Markets

Virtu Financial

Hedge Fund of the Year

Winner: Citadel

BlackRock

DE Shaw

Millennium Management

Renaissance Technologies

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Fenics Market Data

IHS Markit (S&P Global)

Numerix

Quincy Data

Parameta Solutions (TP ICAP)

Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

Winner: IHS Markit (S&P Global)

FINCAD

FinPricing

Numerix

Quantifi

Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: RegDelta

Ascent RegTech

BearingPoint

Droit

Kaizen Reporting

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

Winner: MSCI

FTSE Russell

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Stoxx

OTC trading venue of the Year

Winner: Tradeweb

Fenics Go

Fusion (TP ICAP)

Tradition

Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Quantile

Capitalab

TriOptima

OpenGamma

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: LCH

CME Group

Eurex Clearing

ICE Clear

Placement Agent of the Year

Winner: Stone Mountain Capital

Eaton Partners

Park Hill Group

Derivatives technology provider of the Year

Winner: Cassini Systems

Derivative Path

CreatiQ (Linklaters)

EquityClear (LCH)

Numerix

Quantifi

Crypto derivatives service provider of the Year

Winner: Mv Index Solutions

Binance

Bosonic

CME Group

Fireblocks

Paxos Trust Company

Weather derivatives service provider of the Year

Winner: TP ICAP

CME Group

Speedwell Weather

Brokers

Global Interdealer Broker of the Year

Winner: TP ICAP

Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: TP ICAP

Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: ICAP

BGC Partners

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: ICAP

BGC Partners

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Tullett Prebon

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Winner: Tullett Prebon

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Law Firms

Global Law Firm of the Year

Winner: Linklaters

European Law Firm of the Year

Winner: Linklaters

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Fieldfisher

Mayer Brown

Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year

Winner: Ashurst

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

King & Wood Mallesons

Linklaters

Best Law Firm for Commitment to Sustainability

Winner: Allen & Overy

Exchanges

Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Winner: ICE

CBOE Global Markets

CME Group

Eurex

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Winner: Eurex

CME Group

Euronext

ICE

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Winner: HKEX

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad

SGX Group

Shanghai Futures Exchange

The National Stock Exchange of India