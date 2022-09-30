Global Derivatives Awards 2022: the winners
GlobalCapital is pleased to reveal the winners of its 2022 Global Derivatives Awards
GlobalCapital hosted its annual Global Derivatives Awards at a gala dinner on Thursday, 29 September at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London. We were delighted to be able to bring together so many of the industry’s best to celebrate its successes over the past year.
BNP Paribas became Global Derivatives House of the Year, in addition to picking up awards recognising its strengths across equity, FX and credit derivatives.
Along with Allen & Overy, BNP Paribas also took home our inaugural award for Commitment to Sustainability.
Meanwhile, Linklaters was named both Global and European Law Firm of the Year, ICE was awarded Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year, and TP ICAP lifted the trophy for Global Interdealer Broker of the Year for the third consecutive year.
The night’s other winners included Bank of America, Nomura, Natixis, Cassini Systems, HKEX and Quantile.
The ceremony capped off months of research into the global derivatives market, drawing on written submissions, as well as wide ranging pitches with organisations from across the globe.
Rather than rewarding the biggest firm in each category, the awards sought as ever to recognise growth, innovation, extraordinary effort on behalf of clients, and work to improve the industry.
We opened the research process several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of seven new categories. We followed this with a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category.
As ever, the process of choosing our winners was an exhaustive one. We combined our research into a single, global effort for the first time this year, and conducted over 90 individual pitches across 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners.
The calibre of this year’s shortlist meant that judging was extremely difficult, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.
GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through submissions and pitch interviews, as well as to our sponsors. Without your support, these awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.
Banks
Global Derivatives House of the Year
Winner: BNP Paribas
Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: BNP Paribas
Best Bank for Commitment to Sustainability
Winner: BNP Paribas
Equity derivatives house of the year – Europe & Asia
Winner: BNP Paribas
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
Natixis
UBS
FX Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: BNP Paribas
Barclays
Citi
HSBC
JP Morgan
Credit Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Nomura
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
Structured Products House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Natixis
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
UBS
Commodity derivatives bank of the year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Research & Strategy House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: UBS
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Societe Generale
Clearing Bank of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
HSBC
Morgan Stanley
Service Providers
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Citadel Securities
Optiver
Jane Street
Jump Trading
XTX Markets
Virtu Financial
Hedge Fund of the Year
Winner: Citadel
BlackRock
DE Shaw
Millennium Management
Renaissance Technologies
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Fenics Market Data
IHS Markit (S&P Global)
Numerix
Quincy Data
Parameta Solutions (TP ICAP)
Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
Winner: IHS Markit (S&P Global)
FINCAD
FinPricing
Numerix
Quantifi
Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: RegDelta
Ascent RegTech
BearingPoint
Droit
Kaizen Reporting
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
Winner: MSCI
FTSE Russell
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Stoxx
OTC trading venue of the Year
Winner: Tradeweb
Fenics Go
Fusion (TP ICAP)
Tradition
Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Quantile
Capitalab
TriOptima
OpenGamma
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: LCH
CME Group
Eurex Clearing
ICE Clear
Placement Agent of the Year
Winner: Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Park Hill Group
Derivatives technology provider of the Year
Winner: Cassini Systems
Derivative Path
CreatiQ (Linklaters)
EquityClear (LCH)
Numerix
Quantifi
Crypto derivatives service provider of the Year
Winner: Mv Index Solutions
Binance
Bosonic
CME Group
Fireblocks
Paxos Trust Company
Weather derivatives service provider of the Year
Winner: TP ICAP
CME Group
Speedwell Weather
Brokers
Global Interdealer Broker of the Year
Winner: TP ICAP
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: TP ICAP
Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: ICAP
BGC Partners
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: ICAP
BGC Partners
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Tullett Prebon
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
Winner: Tullett Prebon
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Law Firms
Global Law Firm of the Year
Winner: Linklaters
European Law Firm of the Year
Winner: Linklaters
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Fieldfisher
Mayer Brown
Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year
Winner: Ashurst
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Linklaters
Best Law Firm for Commitment to Sustainability
Winner: Allen & Overy
Exchanges
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Winner: ICE
CBOE Global Markets
CME Group
Eurex
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Winner: Eurex
CME Group
Euronext
ICE
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Winner: HKEX
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
SGX Group
Shanghai Futures Exchange
The National Stock Exchange of India