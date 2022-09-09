Americas Derivatives Awards 2022: the winners

After an enforced two-year break, we were delighted to be able to return to the Metropolitan Club in New York on September 8 host a live awards ceremony to celebrate the best of the derivatives markets in the Americas. It was a pleasure to see so many familiar faces, as well as some new ones.

Bank of America were one of the night’s big winners, picking up a number of awards, including the prestigious Americas Derivatives House of the Year. Meanwhile, Mayer Brown took home Americas Law Firm of the year, and BNP Paribas and Allen & Overy were the recipients of our first awards for Commitment to Sustainability.

Lee Olesky of Tradeweb was the recipient of our first outstanding achievement award. As the outgoing CEO and co-founder of Tradeweb, his contribution to the electronic trading of bonds is undeniable, as is his work in relation to regulatory reforms in the industry following the 2008 financial crisis.

The ceremony capped of months of research into the Americas’ derivatives market, drawing on written submissions, as well as wide ranging pitches with organisations from across the region. Rather than rewarding the biggest firm in each category, the awards seek to recognise growth, innovation, extraordinary effort on behalf of clients, and efforts to improve the industry.

We opened the awards research process several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of seven new categories. We followed this with a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category.

In order to choose our winners, the awards research team undertook an exhaustive research process. We combined our research into a single global effort for the first time this year, and conducted over 90 individual pitches across 60 categories, before reconvening to pick the winners. The calibre of this year’s shortlist meant that judging was extremely difficult, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through submissions and pitch interviews, as well as to our sponsors. Without your support, these awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

Banks

Americas Derivatives House of the Year

Winner: Bank of America

Best Bank for Commitment to Sustainability

Winner: BNP Paribas

Latin America Derivatives House of the Year

Winner: Santander

BBVA

BNP Paribas

Citi

Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year

Winner: Bank of America

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale

Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Winner: BNP Paribas

Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan

Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year

Winner: Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Winner: Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Americas Structured Products House of the Year

Winner: Societe Generale

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year

Winner: Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year

Winner: Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Societe Generale

UBS

Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Winner: Citi

Bank of America

Barclays

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale

Service Providers

Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year

Winner: Derivative Path

Capital Market Risk Advisors

Chatham Financial

ION Markets

Promontory Financial Group

Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

Winner: Citadel Securities

Optiver

Jane Street

Jump Trading

Virtu Financial

XTX Markets

Hedge Fund of the Year

Winner: Citadel

BlackRock

DE Shaw

Millennium Management

Renaissance Technologies

Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Winner: Parameta Solutions

CME Data

Fenics Market Data

IHS Markit (S&P Global)

Numerix

Quincy Data

Americas Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year

Winner: Droit

Ascent RegTech

BearingPoint

Kaizen Reporting

RegDelta

OTC trading venue of the Year

Winner: Tradeweb

Fenics Go

Fusion (TP ICAP)

Tradition

Americas Optimisation Service of the Year

Winner: OSTTRA

Capitalab

Quantile

Transcend Street Solutions

Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

Winner: OCC

CME Group

ICE Clear

Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year

Winner: Tradeweb

Bloomberg

BGC Partners

Tradition

Weather Derivatives service provider of the Year

Winner: TP ICAP

CME Group

Speedwell Weather

Brokers

Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

Winner: TP ICAP

Americas Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Winner: Tullett Prebon

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Americas FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Winner: ICAP

BGC Partners

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Winner: ICAP

BGC Partners

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Americas Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Winner: ICAP

BGC Partners

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Law Firms

Americas Law Firm of the Year

Winner: Mayer Brown

US Law Firm of the Year

Winner: Mayer Brown

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Canada Law Firm of the Year

Winner: Borden Ladner Gervais

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

McCarthy Tétrault

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

Best Law Firm for Commitment to Sustainability

Winner: Allen & Overy

Exchanges

Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Winner: CME Group

B3 – Bolsa do Brasil

CBOE

Nodal Exchange

Outstanding Achievement Award: Lee Olesky, Tradeweb