Americas Derivatives Awards 2022: the winners
GlobalCapital is pleased to reveal the winners of its 2022 Americas Derivatives Awards
After an enforced two-year break, we were delighted to be able to return to the Metropolitan Club in New York on September 8 host a live awards ceremony to celebrate the best of the derivatives markets in the Americas. It was a pleasure to see so many familiar faces, as well as some new ones.
Bank of America were one of the night’s big winners, picking up a number of awards, including the prestigious Americas Derivatives House of the Year. Meanwhile, Mayer Brown took home Americas Law Firm of the year, and BNP Paribas and Allen & Overy were the recipients of our first awards for Commitment to Sustainability.
Lee Olesky of Tradeweb was the recipient of our first outstanding achievement award. As the outgoing CEO and co-founder of Tradeweb, his contribution to the electronic trading of bonds is undeniable, as is his work in relation to regulatory reforms in the industry following the 2008 financial crisis.
The ceremony capped of months of research into the Americas’ derivatives market, drawing on written submissions, as well as wide ranging pitches with organisations from across the region. Rather than rewarding the biggest firm in each category, the awards seek to recognise growth, innovation, extraordinary effort on behalf of clients, and efforts to improve the industry.
We opened the awards research process several months ago, sounding the market to ensure our categories best reflected the changing face of the industry. This led to the addition of seven new categories. We followed this with a submission process, which we used to produce a shortlist of the best in each category.
In order to choose our winners, the awards research team undertook an exhaustive research process. We combined our research into a single global effort for the first time this year, and conducted over 90 individual pitches across 60 categories, before reconvening to pick the winners. The calibre of this year’s shortlist meant that judging was extremely difficult, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.
GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through submissions and pitch interviews, as well as to our sponsors. Without your support, these awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of our nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.
Banks
Americas Derivatives House of the Year
Winner: Bank of America
Best Bank for Commitment to Sustainability
Winner: BNP Paribas
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
Winner: Santander
BBVA
BNP Paribas
Citi
Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Winner: Bank of America
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale
Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Winner: BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
Winner: Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Winner: Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Americas Structured Products House of the Year
Winner: Societe Generale
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year
Winner: Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
Winner: Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Societe Generale
UBS
Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Winner: Citi
Bank of America
Barclays
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale
Service Providers
Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Winner: Derivative Path
Capital Market Risk Advisors
Chatham Financial
ION Markets
Promontory Financial Group
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Winner: Citadel Securities
Optiver
Jane Street
Jump Trading
Virtu Financial
XTX Markets
Hedge Fund of the Year
Winner: Citadel
BlackRock
DE Shaw
Millennium Management
Renaissance Technologies
Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Winner: Parameta Solutions
CME Data
Fenics Market Data
IHS Markit (S&P Global)
Numerix
Quincy Data
Americas Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
Winner: Droit
Ascent RegTech
BearingPoint
Kaizen Reporting
RegDelta
OTC trading venue of the Year
Winner: Tradeweb
Fenics Go
Fusion (TP ICAP)
Tradition
Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
Winner: OSTTRA
Capitalab
Quantile
Transcend Street Solutions
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
Winner: OCC
CME Group
ICE Clear
Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
Winner: Tradeweb
Bloomberg
BGC Partners
Tradition
Weather Derivatives service provider of the Year
Winner: TP ICAP
CME Group
Speedwell Weather
Brokers
Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year
Winner: TP ICAP
Americas Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Winner: Tullett Prebon
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Americas FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Winner: ICAP
BGC Partners
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Winner: ICAP
BGC Partners
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Americas Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Winner: ICAP
BGC Partners
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Law Firms
Americas Law Firm of the Year
Winner: Mayer Brown
US Law Firm of the Year
Winner: Mayer Brown
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Canada Law Firm of the Year
Winner: Borden Ladner Gervais
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
McCarthy Tétrault
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Best Law Firm for Commitment to Sustainability
Winner: Allen & Overy
Exchanges
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Winner: CME Group
B3 – Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
Nodal Exchange
Outstanding Achievement Award: Lee Olesky, Tradeweb