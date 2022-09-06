Global Derivatives Awards 2022: nominees and event details

GlobalCapital cordially invites you to its Americas Derivatives Awards Dinner in New York on September 8, and to its Global Derivatives Awards dinner in London on September 29.

Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the standout players from across the derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as consultation with the market and then an exhaustive and thorough pitching and judging process, we will be delighted to present the winners at two gala dinners later in September.

This year, pitches were run by awards editor, Sophie Astles, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. He has managed marketing and communications departments at such banks at Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Barclays Capital. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

Judges looked for examples of innovation, growth and working for the betterment of the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation was key and nominees were asked to demonstrate how they stood out from their competitors in their performance, what they offered to clients or in their strategy.

In addition to the shortlisted categories below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, Europe & Asia, and Global, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Interdealer Broker of the Year — Europe & Asia and Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year. However, these were not pitched categories and were instead based on an institution’s performance across other categories.

We will also be awarding an Outstanding Achievement Award to recognise qn individual who has made a huge contribution to the development of the market and who commands universal respect among their peers. This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital.

Americas Award winners revealed:

September 8, 2022

The Metropolitan Club, New York

Global Awards winners revealed:

September 29, 2022

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, London

To book your place at the awards dinners and for commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson, publisher, GlobalCapital.

For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles.

The Nominees:

Banks

Equity derivatives house of the year – Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

Natixis

UBS

FX Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

HSBC

JP Morgan

Credit Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

BNP Paribas

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

Nomura

Structured Products House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

Natixis

UBS

Commodity derivatives bank of the year – Europe & Asia

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Research & Strategy House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Societe Generale

UBS

Clearing Bank of the Year – Europe & Asia

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

Custodian Bank of the Year

Bank of New York Mellon

Citi

JP Morgan

State Street

Wells Fargo

Canada Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of Montreal

CIBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets

Latin America Derivatives House of the Year

BBVA

BNP Paribas

Citi

Santander

Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale

Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan

Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Americas Structured Products House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Societe Generale

Americas Commodity derivatives bank of the year

Bank of America

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Societe Generale

UBS

Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale

Service Providers

Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year

Capital Market Risk Advisors

Chatham Financial

Derivative Path

ION Markets

Promontory Financial Group

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia

Citadel Securities

Optiver

Jane Street

Jump Trading

XTX Markets

Virtu Financial

Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

Citadel Securities

Optiver

Jane Street

Jump Trading

Virtu Financial

XTX Markets

Hedge Fund of the Year

BlackRock

Citadel

DE Shaw

Millennium Management

Renaissance Technologies

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia

Fenics Market Data

IHS Markit (S&P Global)

Numerix

Quincy Data

Parameta Solutions (TP ICAP)

Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

CME Data

Fenics Market Data

IHS Markit (S&P Global)

Numerix

Quincy Data

Parameta Solutions (TP ICAP)

Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

IHS Markit (S&P Global)

FINCAD

FinPricing

Numerix

Quantifi

Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year

Ascent RegTech

BearingPoint

Droit

Kaizen Reporting

RegDelta

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

MSCI

FTSE Russell

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Stoxx

OTC trading venue of the Year

Tradeweb

Fenics Go

Fusion (TP ICAP)

Tradition

Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia

Quantile

Capitalab

TriOptima

OpenGamma

Americas Optimisation Service of the Year

Capitalab

Quantile

TriOptima

Transcend Street Solutions

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia

CME Group

Eurex Clearing

LCH

ICE Clear

Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

CME Group

ICE Clear

OCC

Placement Agent of the Year

Stone Mountain Capital

Eaton Partners

Park Hill Group

Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year

Bloomberg

BGC Partners

Tradeweb

Tradition

Derivatives technology provider of the Year

Cassini Systems

Derivative Path

CreateiQ (Linklaters)

Numerix

Quantifi

Crypto derivatives service provider of the Year

Binance

Bosonic

CME Group

Fireblocks

Mv Index Solutions

Paxos Trust Company

Weather derivatives service provider of the Year

CME Group

TP ICAP

Speedwell Weather

Brokers

Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Americas Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Americas FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

Americas Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

BGC Partners

Tradition

Tullet Prebon

ICAP

Law Firms

European Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Fieldfisher

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

King & Wood Mallesons

Linklaters

US Law Firm of the Year

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Canada Law Firm of the Year

Blakes Cassels & Graydon

Borden Ladner Gervais

McCarthy Tétrault

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

Exchanges

Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

CBOE Global Markets

CME Group

Eurex

ICE

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

CME Group

Eurex

Euronext

ICE

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad

HKEX

SGX Group

Shanghai Futures Exchange

The National Stock Exchange of India

Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

B3 – Bolsa do Brasil

CBOE

CME Group

Nodal Exchange