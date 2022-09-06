Global Derivatives Awards 2022: nominees and event details
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the details of its 2022 Global and Americas Derivatives Awards
GlobalCapital cordially invites you to its Americas Derivatives Awards Dinner in New York on September 8, and to its Global Derivatives Awards dinner in London on September 29.
Over the last few months, GlobalCapital’s awards research team has been working to identify the standout players from across the derivatives market. Following a submission process, as well as consultation with the market and then an exhaustive and thorough pitching and judging process, we will be delighted to present the winners at two gala dinners later in September.
This year, pitches were run by awards editor, Sophie Astles, in conjunction with John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. He has managed marketing and communications departments at such banks at Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Barclays Capital. Starting out as an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital, as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.
Judges looked for examples of innovation, growth and working for the betterment of the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation was key and nominees were asked to demonstrate how they stood out from their competitors in their performance, what they offered to clients or in their strategy.
In addition to the shortlisted categories below, we will be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, Europe & Asia, and Global, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, Global Law Firm of the Year, Interdealer Broker of the Year — Europe & Asia and Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year. However, these were not pitched categories and were instead based on an institution’s performance across other categories.
We will also be awarding an Outstanding Achievement Award to recognise qn individual who has made a huge contribution to the development of the market and who commands universal respect among their peers. This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital.
Americas Award winners revealed:
September 8, 2022
The Metropolitan Club, New York
Global Awards winners revealed:
September 29, 2022
The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, London
The Nominees:
Banks
Equity derivatives house of the year – Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Natixis
UBS
FX Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
HSBC
JP Morgan
Credit Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
Nomura
Structured Products House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
Natixis
UBS
Commodity derivatives bank of the year – Europe & Asia
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Research & Strategy House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Societe Generale
UBS
Clearing Bank of the Year – Europe & Asia
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
HSBC
Morgan Stanley
Custodian Bank of the Year
Bank of New York Mellon
Citi
JP Morgan
State Street
Wells Fargo
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of Montreal
CIBC Capital Markets
RBC Capital Markets
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
BBVA
BNP Paribas
Citi
Santander
Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale
Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Americas Structured Products House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Societe Generale
Americas Commodity derivatives bank of the year
Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Societe Generale
UBS
Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale
Service Providers
Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Capital Market Risk Advisors
Chatham Financial
Derivative Path
ION Markets
Promontory Financial Group
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
Citadel Securities
Optiver
Jane Street
Jump Trading
XTX Markets
Virtu Financial
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Citadel Securities
Optiver
Jane Street
Jump Trading
Virtu Financial
XTX Markets
Hedge Fund of the Year
BlackRock
Citadel
DE Shaw
Millennium Management
Renaissance Technologies
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
Fenics Market Data
IHS Markit (S&P Global)
Numerix
Quincy Data
Parameta Solutions (TP ICAP)
Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
CME Data
Fenics Market Data
IHS Markit (S&P Global)
Numerix
Quincy Data
Parameta Solutions (TP ICAP)
Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
IHS Markit (S&P Global)
FINCAD
FinPricing
Numerix
Quantifi
Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
Ascent RegTech
BearingPoint
Droit
Kaizen Reporting
RegDelta
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
MSCI
FTSE Russell
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Stoxx
OTC trading venue of the Year
Tradeweb
Fenics Go
Fusion (TP ICAP)
Tradition
Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
Quantile
Capitalab
TriOptima
OpenGamma
Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
Capitalab
Quantile
TriOptima
Transcend Street Solutions
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
CME Group
Eurex Clearing
LCH
ICE Clear
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
CME Group
ICE Clear
OCC
Placement Agent of the Year
Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Park Hill Group
Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
Bloomberg
BGC Partners
Tradeweb
Tradition
Derivatives technology provider of the Year
Cassini Systems
Derivative Path
CreateiQ (Linklaters)
Numerix
Quantifi
Crypto derivatives service provider of the Year
Binance
Bosonic
CME Group
Fireblocks
Mv Index Solutions
Paxos Trust Company
Weather derivatives service provider of the Year
CME Group
TP ICAP
Speedwell Weather
Brokers
Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Americas Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Americas FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
Americas Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
BGC Partners
Tradition
Tullet Prebon
ICAP
Law Firms
European Law Firm of the Year
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Fieldfisher
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
Linklaters
US Law Firm of the Year
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Canada Law Firm of the Year
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
Borden Ladner Gervais
McCarthy Tétrault
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Exchanges
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
CBOE Global Markets
CME Group
Eurex
ICE
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
CME Group
Eurex
Euronext
ICE
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
HKEX
SGX Group
Shanghai Futures Exchange
The National Stock Exchange of India
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
B3 – Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
CME Group
Nodal Exchange