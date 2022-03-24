GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan and Leveraged Finance Awards 2021 - Results Announced
GlobalCapital can now reveal the winners of its annual Syndicated Loan and Leveraged Finance Awards for 2021. Congratulations to all the Award winners and to those who were nominated.
The Awards are the result of a poll of loan market participants, conducted at the end of 2021.
GlobalCapital hosted our 19th annual Syndicated Loans & Leveraged Finance Awards Dinner last night at the Biltmore Hotel in London. It was great to get the market back together after a year of absence.
Deals of the year
Deal of the year
Vonovia €20.15bn August 2021
Nominations:
Daimler Trucks €18bn August 2021
EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021
Asda £1.6bn February 2021
Leveraged loan of the year
Anticimex $2.7bn-equivalent July 2021
Nominations:
Ineos Quattro $4.8bn-equivalent January 2021
T-Mobile Netherlands €2.4bn November 2021
Asda £1.6bn February 2021
M&A loan of the year
Vonovia €20.15bn August 2021
Nominations:
EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021
Veolia €9bn July 2021
Aercap $19bn March 2021
Emerging market loan of the year
Egypt $3bn November 2021
Nominations:
Public Investment Fund $15bn March 2021
EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021
Telecom Egypt $680m October 2021
Infrastructure finance loan of the year
EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021
Nominations:
Unsere Grüne Glasfaser €1.6bn March 2021
GlobalConnect €2.7bn June 2021
Renewables loan of the year
Dogger Bank Wind Farm £5.5bn November 2020
Nominations:
Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados €2.12bn February 2021
EDF Courseulles-sur-Mer €2bn March 2021
Regional deals of the year
UK and Irish deal of the year
National Grid £8.25bn April 2021
Nominations:
Asda £1.6bn February 2021
Huws Gray £1bn November 2021
AstraZeneca $12.5bn December 2020
French deal of the year
Faurecia €5.5bn November 2021
Nominations:
Veolia €9bn July 2021
Iliad €4.8bn October 2021
German, Swiss and Austrian deal of the year
Daimler Trucks €18bn August 2021
Nomination:
Vonovia €20.15bn August 2021
Italian deal of the year (Joint Winners)
Enel €10bn March 2021
Leonardo €2.4bn October 2021
Nominations:
Telecom Italia €4bn May 2021
Stellantis €12bn July 2021
Iberian deal of the year
Acciona €2.5bn May 2021
Nomination:
Cellnex €5.9bn February 2021
Benelux deal of the year
Stellantis €12bn July 2021
Nominations:
AB InBev $10bn February 2021
JDE Peet’s €3.5bn March 2021
T-Mobile Netherlands €2.4bn November 2021
Nordic deal of the year
Heimstaden Bostad €6.5bn September 2021
Nominations:
Vår Energi $6bn November 2021
Assa Abloy $3.75bn October 2021
GlobalConnect €2.7bn June 2021
Ørsted €2bn October 2021
Central and eastern European deal of the year
Cetin €1.65bn August 2021
Nominations:
Play Z5.5bn March 2021
Uralkali $1.25bn June 2021
Turkish deal of the year
Akbank $738m October 2021
Nominations:
SOCAR Turkey Enerji $1.3bn August 2021
Vakıfbank $1bn April 2021
Middle Eastern deal of the year
EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021
Nominations:
Public Investment Fund $15bn March 2021
Abu Dhabi Ports $1bn April 2021
African deal of the year
Egypt $3bn November 2021
Nomination:
Telecom Egypt $680m October 2021
Bank awards
Loan house of the year
Nominations:
JP Morgan
Bank of America
Citigroup
Best arranger of leveraged loans
JP Morgan
Nominations:
Goldman Sachs
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
Best arranger of M&A loans
JP Morgan
Nominations:
BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Deutsche Bank
Best arranger of project finance loans
Crédit Agricole
Nominations:
Société Générale
BNP Paribas
Santander
SMBC
Best arranger of trade finance loans
Standard Chartered
Nominations:
Natixis
Société Générale
Best arranger of mid-cap loans
Commerzbank
Nominations:
Crédit Agricole
Intesa Sanpaolo
Natixis
Best arranger of infrastructure and renewables loans
BNP Paribas
Nominations:
Société Générale
Santander
Crédit Agricole
Best secondary loans house
JP Morgan
Nominations:
Citigroup
Bank of America
Bank regional awards
Best arranger of western European loans
BNP Paribas
Nominations:
Société Générale
UniCredit
Crédit Agricole
Best arranger of UK and Irish loans
Barclays
Nominations:
Lloyds Bank
HSBC
NatWest Markets
Best arranger of French loans
Crédit Agricole
Nominations:
BNP Paribas
Société Générale
Natixis
Best arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian loans
Deutsche Bank
Nominations:
Commerzbank
UniCredit
Best arranger of Italian loans
UniCredit
Nominations:
Intesa Sanpaolo
Mediobanca
Crédit Agricole
Best arranger of Iberian loans
Santander
Nominations:
BBVA
CaixaBank
Best arranger of Benelux loans
ING
Nominations:
BNP Paribas
ABN Amro
Best arranger of Nordic loans
SEB
Nominations:
Nordea
Danske Bank
DNB Markets
Best arranger of central and eastern European loans
ING
Nominations:
UniCredit
Société Générale
Raiffeisen Bank International
Best arranger of Turkish loans
Emirates NBD
Nominations:
Bank of America
Citigroup
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Standard Chartered
Best arranger of Middle Eastern loans
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Nominations:
HSBC
Citigroup
Standard Chartered
Best arranger of African loans
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Nominations:
Standard Chartered
Afreximbank
Rand Merchant Bank
Sustainable lending awards
CEEMEA sustainability-linked loan of the year
Etihad Airways $1.2bn October 2021
Nominations:
Uralkali $1.25bn June 2021
Gulf International Bank $625m October 2021
Raben Group €225m July 2021
Western European investment grade sustainability-linked loan of the year
AB InBev $10bn February 2021
Nominations:
British Airways £2bn February 2021
Enel €10bn March 2021
Telecom Italia €4bn May 2021
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield €3bn April 2021
Sustainability-linked leveraged loan of the year
Flender €1.32bn January 2021
Nominations:
Beauparc €675m July 2021
Klöckner Pentaplast €1.35bn February 2021
Tarkett €1.4bn July 2021
Best arranger of green and ESG-linked loans in western Europe
Nominations:
ING
BNP Paribas
BBVA
Best arranger of green and ESG-linked loans in CEEMEA
ING
Nominations:
UniCredit
Société Générale
Most innovative bank for ESG lending
Crédit Agricole
Nominations:
ING
BNP Paribas
BBVA
Best private equity house issuer of green and ESG-linked loans
CVC
Nominations:
Carlyle
EQT
Ardian
Most innovative private equity house for ESG
EQT
Nominations:
CVC
Carlyle
Most impressive law firm for ESG
Allen & Overy
Nominations:
Linklaters
Clifford Chance
Best advisers, investors and law firms
Best corporate finance adviser
Rothschild & Co
Nominations:
Ernst & Young
Alvarez & Marsal
Best law firm for syndicated loans
Allen & Overy
Nominations:
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Dentons
Best loan restructuring house
Houlihan Lokey
Nominations:
PJT Partners
Lazard
Best institutional lender (Joint Winners)
Axa
Barings
Nominations:
Intermediate Capital Group
BlackRock
Best subordinated debt investor
Nominations:
Park Square
Albacore
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners
Best distressed loan investor
SVP Global
Nominations:
Cheyne Capital
Sculptor Capital Management
Triton