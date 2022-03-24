All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan and Leveraged Finance Awards 2021 - Results Announced

March 24, 2022 11:59 PM
_GHP5256.jpg

GlobalCapital can now reveal the winners of its annual Syndicated Loan and Leveraged Finance Awards for 2021. Congratulations to all the Award winners and to those who were nominated.

The Awards are the result of a poll of loan market participants, conducted at the end of 2021.

GlobalCapital hosted our 19th annual Syndicated Loans & Leveraged Finance Awards Dinner last night at the Biltmore Hotel in London. It was great to get the market back together after a year of absence.

Deals of the year

 

 

 

 

Deal of the year

 

Vonovia €20.15bn August 2021


Nominations:

Daimler Trucks €18bn August 2021

EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021

 

Asda £1.6bn February 2021

 

 

 

 

Leveraged loan of the year

 

Anticimex $2.7bn-equivalent July 2021


Nominations:


Ineos Quattro $4.8bn-equivalent January 2021

T-Mobile Netherlands €2.4bn November 2021

Asda £1.6bn February 2021

 

 

 

M&A loan of the year

 

Vonovia €20.15bn August 2021



Nominations:


EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021

 

Veolia €9bn July 2021

 

Aercap $19bn March 2021

 

 

 

 

Emerging market loan of the year

Egypt $3bn November 2021

 



Nominations:


Public Investment Fund $15bn March 2021

EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021

 

Telecom Egypt $680m October 2021

 

 

 


Infrastructure finance loan of the year

EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021

 


Nominations:


Unsere Grüne Glasfaser €1.6bn March 2021

GlobalConnect €2.7bn June 2021







Renewables loan of the year

Dogger Bank Wind Farm £5.5bn November 2020



Nominations:

Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados €2.12bn February 2021

EDF Courseulles-sur-Mer €2bn March 2021







Regional deals of the year

 

 

 

 

 

UK and Irish deal of the year

National Grid £8.25bn April 2021



Nominations:

Asda £1.6bn February 2021

 

Huws Gray £1bn November 2021

AstraZeneca $12.5bn December 2020

 

 

 

 

French deal of the year

 

Faurecia €5.5bn November 2021



Nominations:

Veolia €9bn July 2021

 

Iliad €4.8bn October 2021

 

 

 

 

 

German, Swiss and Austrian deal of the year

Daimler Trucks €18bn August 2021



Nomination:

Vonovia €20.15bn August 2021

 

 

 

 

Italian deal of the year (Joint Winners)

 

 

 

Enel €10bn March 2021

 

Leonardo €2.4bn October 2021



Nominations:

Telecom Italia €4bn May 2021

Stellantis €12bn July 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Iberian deal of the year

 

Acciona €2.5bn May 2021

 



Nomination:

Cellnex €5.9bn February 2021

 

 

 

 

Benelux deal of the year

 

Stellantis €12bn July 2021

 



Nominations:

AB InBev $10bn February 2021

JDE Peet’s €3.5bn March 2021

T-Mobile Netherlands €2.4bn November 2021

 

 

 

 

Nordic deal of the year

 

Heimstaden Bostad €6.5bn September 2021



Nominations:

Vår Energi $6bn November 2021

Assa Abloy $3.75bn October 2021

GlobalConnect €2.7bn June 2021

Ørsted €2bn October 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Central and eastern European deal of the year

Cetin €1.65bn August 2021

 



Nominations:

Play Z5.5bn March 2021

 

Uralkali $1.25bn June 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Turkish deal of the year

 

Akbank $738m October 2021

 



Nominations:

SOCAR Turkey Enerji $1.3bn August 2021

Vakıfbank $1bn April 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Middle Eastern deal of the year

EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021

 



Nominations:

Public Investment Fund $15bn March 2021

Abu Dhabi Ports $1bn April 2021

 

 

 

 

African deal of the year

 

Egypt $3bn November 2021

 



Nomination:

Telecom Egypt $680m October 2021

 

 

 

 

Bank awards

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan house of the year

 

BNP Paribas

 

 



Nominations:

JP Morgan

 

 

Bank of America

 

 

Citigroup

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of leveraged loans

JP Morgan

 

 



Nominations:

Goldman Sachs

 

 

BNP Paribas

 

 

Deutsche Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of M&A loans

JP Morgan

 

 



Nominations:

BNP Paribas

 

 

Bank of America

 

 

Deutsche Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of project finance loans

Crédit Agricole

 

 



Nominations:

Société Générale

 

 

BNP Paribas

 

 

Santander

 

 

SMBC

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of trade finance loans

Standard Chartered

 



Nominations:

Natixis

 

 

 

Société Générale

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of mid-cap loans

Commerzbank

 

 



Nominations:

Crédit Agricole

 

 

Intesa Sanpaolo

 

 

Natixis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of infrastructure and renewables loans

BNP Paribas

 

 



Nominations:

Société Générale

 

 

Santander

 

 

Crédit Agricole

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best secondary loans house

 

JP Morgan

 

 



Nominations:

Citigroup

 

 

Bank of America

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank regional awards

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of western European loans

BNP Paribas

 

 



Nominations:

Société Générale

 

UniCredit

 

 

Crédit Agricole

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of UK and Irish loans

Barclays

 

 

 



Nominations:

Lloyds Bank

 

 

HSBC

 

 

 

NatWest Markets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of French loans

Crédit Agricole

 

 



Nominations:

BNP Paribas

 

 

Société Générale

 

 

Natixis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian loans

Deutsche Bank

 

 



Nominations:

Commerzbank

 

 

UniCredit

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of Italian loans

UniCredit

 

 

 



Nominations:

Intesa Sanpaolo

 

 

Mediobanca

 

 

Crédit Agricole

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of Iberian loans

Santander

 

 



Nominations:

BBVA

 

 

 

CaixaBank

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of Benelux loans

ING

 

 

 



Nominations:

BNP Paribas

 

 

ABN Amro

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of Nordic loans

SEB

 

 

 



Nominations:

Nordea

 

 

 

Danske Bank

 

 

DNB Markets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of central and eastern European loans

ING

 

 

 



Nominations:

UniCredit

 

 

Société Générale

 

 

Raiffeisen Bank International

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of Turkish loans

Emirates NBD

 

 



Nominations:

Bank of America

 

Citigroup

 

 

First Abu Dhabi Bank

 

Standard Chartered

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of Middle Eastern loans

First Abu Dhabi Bank

 



Nominations:

HSBC

 

 

 

Citigroup

 

 

Standard Chartered

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of African loans

First Abu Dhabi Bank

 



Nominations:

Standard Chartered

 

Afreximbank

 

 

Rand Merchant Bank

 

 

 

 

 

Sustainable lending awards

 

 

 

 

 

CEEMEA sustainability-linked loan of the year

Etihad Airways $1.2bn October 2021



Nominations:

Uralkali $1.25bn June 2021

 

Gulf International Bank $625m October 2021

Raben Group €225m July 2021

 

 

 

 

Western European investment grade sustainability-linked loan of the year

AB InBev $10bn February 2021



Nominations:

British Airways £2bn February 2021

Enel €10bn March 2021

 

Telecom Italia €4bn May 2021

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield €3bn April 2021

 

 

 

 

Sustainability-linked leveraged loan of the year

Flender €1.32bn January 2021

 



Nominations:

Beauparc €675m July 2021

 

Klöckner Pentaplast €1.35bn February 2021

Tarkett €1.4bn July 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of green and ESG-linked loans in western Europe

Crédit Agricole

 

 



Nominations:

ING

 

 

 

BNP Paribas

 

 

BBVA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best arranger of green and ESG-linked loans in CEEMEA

ING

 

 

 



Nominations:

UniCredit

 

 

Société Générale

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most innovative bank for ESG lending

Crédit Agricole

 

 



Nominations:

ING

 

 

 

BNP Paribas

 

 

BBVA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best private equity house issuer of green and ESG-linked loans

CVC

 

 

 



Nominations:

Carlyle

 

 

 

EQT

 

 

 

Ardian

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most innovative private equity house for ESG

EQT

 

 

 



Nominations:

CVC

 

 

 

Carlyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most impressive law firm for ESG

Allen & Overy

 

 



Nominations:

Linklaters

 

 

Clifford Chance

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best advisers, investors and law firms 

 

 

 

 

Best corporate finance adviser

Rothschild & Co

 

 


Nominations:

Ernst & Young

 

 

Alvarez & Marsal

 

 

 

 

 

Best law firm for syndicated loans

Allen & Overy

 

 



Nominations:

Clifford Chance

 

 

Linklaters

 

 

Dentons

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best loan restructuring house

Houlihan Lokey

 

 



Nominations:

PJT Partners

 

 

Lazard

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best institutional lender (Joint Winners)

 

 

 

Axa

 

 

 

Barings

 

 

 



Nominations:

Intermediate Capital Group

 

BlackRock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best subordinated debt investor

MV Credit

 

 



Nominations:

Park Square

 

 

Albacore

 

 

Goldman Sachs Capital Partners

 

 

 

 

Best distressed loan investor

SVP Global

 

 



Nominations:

Cheyne Capital

 

 

Sculptor Capital Management

Triton

 

 

 

