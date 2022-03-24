GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan and Leveraged Finance Awards 2021 - Results Announced

The Awards are the result of a poll of loan market participants, conducted at the end of 2021.

GlobalCapital hosted our 19th annual Syndicated Loans & Leveraged Finance Awards Dinner last night at the Biltmore Hotel in London. It was great to get the market back together after a year of absence.

Deals of the year Deal of the year Vonovia €20.15bn August 2021

Nominations: Daimler Trucks €18bn August 2021 EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021 Asda £1.6bn February 2021 Leveraged loan of the year Anticimex $2.7bn-equivalent July 2021

Nominations:

Ineos Quattro $4.8bn-equivalent January 2021 T-Mobile Netherlands €2.4bn November 2021 Asda £1.6bn February 2021 M&A loan of the year Vonovia €20.15bn August 2021



Nominations:

EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021 Veolia €9bn July 2021 Aercap $19bn March 2021 Emerging market loan of the year Egypt $3bn November 2021



Nominations:

Public Investment Fund $15bn March 2021 EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021 Telecom Egypt $680m October 2021

Infrastructure finance loan of the year EIG Pearl $11bn June 2021

Nominations:

Unsere Grüne Glasfaser €1.6bn March 2021 GlobalConnect €2.7bn June 2021

Renewables loan of the year Dogger Bank Wind Farm £5.5bn November 2020



Nominations: Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados €2.12bn February 2021 EDF Courseulles-sur-Mer €2bn March 2021