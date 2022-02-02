US Securitization Awards 2022 — nominations process open!

We invite all participants in the US securitization market to vote in this first round poll, for the best banks, deals, issuers, law firms and other participants in the market during 2021.

Click here for the poll: https://euromoney.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_77ITnc9QKrFUMGW

The poll includes sections for ABS, RMBS, CMBS, CLOs and securitization in general.

GlobalCapital will then use the results of the first round poll, together with its own due diligence, to determine the shortlist of nominated candidates for each Award.

These shortlists will be published in mid-March, when we will invite market participants to vote in the second round poll, to choose the winners.

GlobalCapital plans to close the first round nominations poll of its 2022 US Securitization Awards on February 28 at 11:59pm EST.

GlobalCapital’s editorial team will then compile a shortlist in each category, which will be opened to public voting on March 14. The shortlists will be decided at our discretion — while the number of people nominating certainly plays a part, our aim is to compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category.

A note on your nominations: while private, novel or limited distribution financings are often the most interesting and innovative projects, please bear in mind that the second part of the process is a broad vote from across the US securitization market. It may therefore be best to nominate institutions or deals that are widely known, in order to maximize the chances that they will be recognized by market participants in the voting round.

Please find the link to the survey:

Information on pitched awards

The majority of categories are voted for via market surveys (please see link above for the nominations survey). But we also have four categories that are decided by GlobalCapital's editorial team, on the basis of market participants pitching for them.

These are: Overall Bank of the Year, Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year, CLO Arranging Bank of the Year and Innovative Securitization Deal of the Year.

Pitches can take place between February 2 and March 11. Please get in touch with Sophie Astles to arrange a time to pitch or discuss further on +44 (0) 207 779 8807 or sophie.astles@euromoneyplc.com .

Guidance for pitched awards: in general, consideration will be given to the breadth and depth of the candidate's securitization business; how innovative or challenging the transactions it did were; their quality of execution and structuring; feedback and endorsement from clients and counterparties; and investment, growth and progression in the business.

These pitches will be conducted mostly on the record and we will use information gathered in the process to justify our decisions in subsequent articles.

However, mindful of the private nature of much of the market, we are happy to take portions of the discussion off the record, if you wish to highlight situations which illustrate your institution’s capabilities, but which you do not want to be made public.

We are happy to leave client names, financial terms, etc. out of any eventual article to encourage the most candid participation from nominees. Simply make your preferences clear at the time of the pitch.

Our aim is that you should feel free to make the case for your institution as comprehensively as possible, across public and private aspects of securitization alike, without concern that confidential information will be circulated beyond GlobalCapital’s editorial team.

There is no requirement to use GlobalCapital data or league tables to support your pitch.

The full list of Award categories covered by the two stage poll is as follows:

ABS Section:

ABS Bank of the Year

ABS Trading Desk of the Year

ABS Issuer of the Year

Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year

ABS Deal of the Year

Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year

ABS Law Firm of the Year

ABS Accounting Firm of the Year

RMBS Section:

RMBS Bank of the Year

RMBS Trading Desk of the Year

RMBS Issuer of the Year

RMBS Deal of the Year

RMBS Law Firm of the Year

RMBS Accounting Firm of the Year

CMBS Section:

CMBS Bank of the Year

CMBS Trading Desk of the Year

CMBS Issuer of the Year

CMBS Law Firm of the Year

CMBS Accounting Firm of the Year

CMBS Deal of the Year

CLO Section:

CLO Trading Desk of the Year

Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager of the Year

Middle Market CLO Manager of the Year

Broadly Syndicated CLO Deal of the Year

Middle Market CLO Deal of the Year

CLO Law Firm of the Year

CLO Accounting Firm of the Year

CLO Trustee of the Year

Investor & Overall Securitization Section:

Insurance Investor of the Year

Hedge Fund Investor of the Year

Asset Management Investor of the Year

Securitization Research Team of the Year

Securitization Data Provider of the Year

Securitization Trading Data Provider of the Year

Securitization Trustee of the Year

Securitization Rating Agency of the Year

The Awards decided as a result of pitches are: