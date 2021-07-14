Covered Bond Awards 2021 shortlists now available
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce that the Covered Bond Awards 2021 survey will open for voting from Thursday. Congratulations to all those who made it to the shortlists.
Best Pioneering Deal
Bank of Nova Scotia £1.3bn June 2026 FRN
NN Bank €500m 0.05% September 2035 ion 2
Nationwide £500m 0.5% May 2041
Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN
KHFC €1bn 0.01% June 2026
Best ESG Deal
DNB €1.5bn 0.01% January 2031
BPCE €1.5bn 0.01% December 2030
OP Mortgage Bank €750m 0.05% March 2031
Credit Agricole Italia €500m 0.01% March 2033
Sparebank 1 Boligkredit €1bn 0.01% September 2027
Best Debut Deal
Komercni banka €500m 0.01% January 2026
BSH €500m 0.01% October 2030
KEB Hana €500m 0.01% January 2026
Argenta Sparebank €500m 0.01% February 2031
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust €850, 0.01% October 2027
Best Non-euro Deal
Bank of Nova Scotia £1.3bn June 2026 FRN
CIBC $2bn 0.15% August 2026
Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank £500m April 2024 FRN
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank $750m 0.5% January 2024
Best euro Deal
Caffil €1.5bn 0.01% February 2028
UOB €1bn 0.01% December 2027
BPCE €1.5bn 0.125% December 2030
Yorkshire Building Society €500m 0.01% October 2027
CIBC €1bn 0.01% April 2029
Deal of the Year
CIBC $2bn 0.15% August 2026
SMBC €1bn 0.01% September 2025
Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN
DNB €1.5bn 0.01% January 2031
BPCE €1.5bn 0.125% December 2030
Best ESG Issuer
Berlin Hyp
Sparebank 1 Boligkredit
Caffil
Crédit Agricole
KHFC
Best Euro Issuer
Caffil
BPCE
DZ Hyp
UOB
Muenchener Hyp
Issuer of the Year
BPCE
CIBC
PBB
Nationwide
UniCredit
Investor of the Year
Commerzbank Treasury
Nordea IM
ESM
Union Invest
Allianz
Best Bank of Distribution
DZ Bank
NordLB
Helaba
LBBW
Danske Bank
Best Bank for ALM and Libor Transition Management
Barclays
HSBC
NatWest Markets
Credit Suisse
BNP Paribas
Best Bank for ESG issuers
ING
LBBW Crédit Agricole
SEB
NatWest Markets
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
BNPP
Natixis
ING
Barclays
Erste Group
Best Non-euro Lead Manager
NatWest Markets
HSBC
Credit Suisse
UBS
Barclays
Best Syndicate Manager
Natixis
UniCredit
Crédit Agricole
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Covered Bond House of the Year
BNP Paribas
LBBW
Barclays
Credit Suisse
HSBC