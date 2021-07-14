All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
FIGCovered Bonds

Covered Bond Awards 2021 shortlists now available

by Bill Thornhill
July 14, 2021 02:30 PM
survey logo

GlobalCapital is delighted to announce that the Covered Bond Awards 2021 survey will open for voting from Thursday. Congratulations to all those who made it to the shortlists.

Best Pioneering Deal 

Bank of Nova Scotia £1.3bn June 2026 FRN

NN Bank €500m 0.05% September 2035 ion 2

Nationwide £500m 0.5% May 2041

Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN

KHFC €1bn 0.01% June 2026

 

Best ESG Deal

DNB €1.5bn 0.01% January 2031

BPCE €1.5bn 0.01% December 2030

OP Mortgage Bank €750m 0.05% March 2031

Credit Agricole Italia €500m 0.01% March 2033

Sparebank 1 Boligkredit €1bn 0.01% September 2027

 

Best Debut Deal

Komercni banka €500m 0.01% January 2026

BSH €500m 0.01% October 2030

KEB Hana €500m 0.01% January 2026

Argenta Sparebank €500m 0.01% February 2031

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust €850, 0.01% October 2027

 

Best Non-euro Deal

Bank of Nova Scotia £1.3bn June 2026 FRN

CIBC $2bn 0.15% August 2026

Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank £500m April 2024 FRN

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank $750m 0.5% January 2024

 

Best euro Deal

Caffil €1.5bn 0.01% February 2028

UOB €1bn 0.01% December 2027

BPCE €1.5bn 0.125% December 2030

Yorkshire Building Society €500m 0.01% October 2027

CIBC €1bn 0.01% April 2029

 

Deal of the Year

CIBC $2bn 0.15% August 2026

SMBC €1bn 0.01% September 2025

Nationwide £1bn February 2031 FRN

DNB €1.5bn 0.01% January 2031

BPCE €1.5bn 0.125% December 2030

 

Best ESG Issuer

Berlin Hyp

Sparebank 1 Boligkredit

Caffil

Crédit Agricole

KHFC

 

Best Euro Issuer

Caffil

BPCE

DZ Hyp

UOB

Muenchener Hyp

 

Issuer of the Year

BPCE

CIBC

PBB

Nationwide

UniCredit

 

Investor of the Year

Commerzbank Treasury

Nordea IM

ESM

Union Invest

Allianz

 

Best Bank of Distribution

DZ Bank

NordLB

Helaba

LBBW

Danske Bank

 

Best Bank for ALM and Libor Transition Management

Barclays

HSBC

NatWest Markets

Credit Suisse

BNP Paribas

 

Best Bank for ESG issuers

ING

LBBW Crédit Agricole

SEB

NatWest Markets

 

Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

BNPP

Natixis

ING

Barclays

Erste Group

 

Best Non-euro Lead Manager

NatWest Markets

HSBC

Credit Suisse

UBS

Barclays

 

Best Syndicate Manager

Natixis

UniCredit

Crédit Agricole

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

 

Covered Bond House of the Year

BNP Paribas

LBBW

Barclays

Credit Suisse

HSBC

 

Tags

Covered Bonds EuropePolls and AwardsEMEAFIGCovered BondsFIG Polls and Awards
Bill Thornhill
Last updated on August 29, 2021 08:14 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree