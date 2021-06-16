FIG Bond Awards 2021 — the winners
GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal this year’s winners of its Financial Institution Bond Awards, which celebrate the top issuers, arrangers, bankers and service providers in the capital markets.
The Awards reflect performance in the nine months between July 2020 and March 2021 — an exceptionally busy time for market participants.
Banks were very active in issuing bonds across all layers of the capital structure in this period, despite major uncertainty over how the pandemic would impact their balance sheets.
Deal arrangers have had to help borrowers navigate these challenging circumstances, which have been shaped not only by Covid lockdowns but also by rapid changes in the economic cycle.
The winners of the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are determined by a poll. They are designed to reflect the market’s opinion of who has performed most strongly in different product categories and currencies, as well as who has innovated or overcome challenges.
This year we announced our results in a virtual ceremony, available to view here.
Selected winners include HSBC, ING, TD Securities, Morgan Stanley and Moody’s Investors Service.
Please join us in congratulating all the winners, which are listed below:
FIG Bond Investment Bank Awards
FIG Bond Investment Banker Awards
FIG Awards for Other Market Participants
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds
HSBC
2 JP Morgan
3 Citigroup
Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds
TD Securities
2 NatWest Markets
3 ING
Most Impressive Financial Institution Coverage Team
JP Morgan
2 Citigroup
3 Morgan Stanley
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institutions
Goldman Sachs
2 Citigroup
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital
Morgan Stanley
2 Goldman Sachs
3 JP Morgan
Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Debt
JP Morgan
2 HSBC
3 Bank of America
Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt
HSBC
2 JP Morgan
3= Citigroup, Crédit Agricole
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution SRI/Green Capital Markets
ING
2 HSBC
3 ABN Amro
Most Impressive Bank for Regulatory Advice for Financial Institutions
Morgan Stanley
2 Citigroup
3 UBS
Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions
Bank of America
2 UBS
3 Citigroup
Most Impressive FIG House in Euros
BNP Paribas
2 Deutsche Bank
3 HSBC
Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars
JP Morgan
2 Citigroup
3 Goldman Sachs
Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling
Barclays
2 HSBC
3 TD Securities
Most Impressive FIG House in Yen
Nomura
2 SMBC Nikko
3 Daiwa
Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker
Howard Brocklehurst, Morgan Stanley
2 Alex Hayes-Griffin, Citigroup
3 David Marks, JP Morgan
Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker
Edward Markham, Goldman Sachs
2 Tim Christian, Citigroup
Rising Star FIG Bond Banker
Raphaël Gindre, JP Morgan
2 Guy Linch, Morgan Stanley
Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower
Banco Santander
2 Standard Chartered
3 NatWest Group
Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower
BBVA
2 Berlin Hyp
3 Nationwide Building Society
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital
Intesa Sanpaolo
2 Rabobank
3= Allianz, Standard Chartered
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt
Banco Santander
2 BPCE
3 Deutsche Bank
Most Impressive Debut or Return after Long Absence Financial Institution Issuer
Illimity Bank
2= Leeds Building Society, LSE Group, Volksbank Wien
Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Berlin Hyp
2 NatWest Group
3 Rabobank
Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer
Crédit Agricole
2= BPCE, Santander
Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official
Alessandro Lolli, Intesa Sanpaolo
2 Antonio Torio, Santander
3 Silvana Borgatti, Santander
Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official
Sietske De Bruine, ING
2 Krishan Hirani, Nationwide Building Society
Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds
Pimco
2 BlackRock
3 APG
Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds
Moody’s
2 S&P Global
3 Fitch Ratings
Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds
Allen & Overy
2 Linklaters
3 Clifford Chance