FIG Bond Awards 2021 — the winners

Tyler Davies
June 16, 2021 04:00 PM
GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal this year’s winners of its Financial Institution Bond Awards, which celebrate the top issuers, arrangers, bankers and service providers in the capital markets.

The Awards reflect performance in the nine months between July 2020 and March 2021 — an exceptionally busy time for market participants.  

Banks were very active in issuing bonds across all layers of the capital structure in this period, despite major uncertainty over how the pandemic would impact their balance sheets.  

Deal arrangers have had to help borrowers navigate these challenging circumstances, which have been shaped not only by Covid lockdowns but also by rapid changes in the economic cycle.  

The winners of the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are determined by a poll. They are designed to reflect the market’s opinion of who has performed most strongly in different product categories and currencies, as well as who has innovated or overcome challenges.  

This year we announced our results in a virtual ceremony, available to view here.

Selected winners include HSBC, ING, TD Securities, Morgan Stanley and Moody’s Investors Service

Please join us in congratulating all the winners, which are listed below:

FIG Bond Investment Bank Awards  

FIG Bond Investment Banker Awards  

FIG Borrower Awards  

FIG Funding Official Awards  

FIG Awards for Other Market Participants  

FIG BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS  

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds  

HSBC  

2 JP Morgan  

3 Citigroup  

 

Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds  

TD Securities  

2 NatWest Markets  

3 ING  

 

Most Impressive Financial Institution Coverage Team  

JP Morgan  

2 Citigroup  

3 Morgan Stanley  

 

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institutions  

Goldman Sachs  

2 Citigroup  

3 JP Morgan  

 

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital  

Morgan Stanley  

2 Goldman Sachs  

3 JP Morgan  

 

Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Debt  

JP Morgan  

2 HSBC  

3 Bank of America  

 

Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt  

HSBC  

2 JP Morgan  

3= Citigroup, Crédit Agricole  

 

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution SRI/Green Capital Markets  

ING  

2 HSBC  

3 ABN Amro  

 

Most Impressive Bank for Regulatory Advice for Financial Institutions  

Morgan Stanley  

2 Citigroup  

3 UBS  

 

Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions  

Bank of America  

2 UBS  

3 Citigroup  

 

Most Impressive FIG House in Euros  

BNP Paribas  

2 Deutsche Bank  

3 HSBC  

 

Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars  

JP Morgan  

2 Citigroup  

3 Goldman Sachs  

 

Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling  

Barclays  

2 HSBC  

3 TD Securities  

 

Most Impressive FIG House in Yen  

Nomura  

2 SMBC Nikko  

3 Daiwa  

 

FIG BOND INVESTMENT BANKER AWARDS  

 

Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker  

Howard Brocklehurst, Morgan Stanley  

2 Alex Hayes-Griffin, Citigroup  

3 David Marks, JP Morgan  

 

Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker  

Edward Markham, Goldman Sachs  

2 Tim Christian, Citigroup  

 

Rising Star FIG Bond Banker  

Raphaël Gindre, JP Morgan  

2 Guy Linch, Morgan Stanley  

 

FIG BORROWER AWARDS

  Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower  

Banco Santander  

2 Standard Chartered  

3 NatWest Group  

 

Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower  

BBVA  

2 Berlin Hyp  

3 Nationwide Building Society  

 

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital  

Intesa Sanpaolo  

2 Rabobank  

3= Allianz, Standard Chartered  

 

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt  

Banco Santander  

2 BPCE  

3 Deutsche Bank  

 

Most Impressive Debut or Return after Long Absence Financial Institution Issuer  

Illimity Bank  

2= Leeds Building Society, LSE Group, Volksbank Wien  

 

Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer  

Berlin Hyp  

2 NatWest Group  

3 Rabobank  

 

Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer  

Crédit Agricole  

2= BPCE, Santander  

 

FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS  

 

Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official  

Alessandro Lolli, Intesa Sanpaolo  

2 Antonio Torio, Santander  

3 Silvana Borgatti, Santander  

 

Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official  

Sietske De Bruine, ING  

2 Krishan Hirani, Nationwide Building Society  

FIG AWARDS FOR OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS  

 

Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds  

Pimco  

2 BlackRock  

3 APG  

    

Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds  

Moody’s  

2 S&P Global  

3 Fitch Ratings  

     

Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds  

Allen & Overy  

2 Linklaters  

3 Clifford Chance  

  

Polls and Awards Bank CapitalSenior DebtEuropePolls and AwardsRegulatory CapitalEMEAFIGFIG Polls and AwardsAwards
Tyler Davies
Last updated on January 18, 2022 08:49 AM
