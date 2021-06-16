FIG Bond Awards 2021 — the winners

The Awards reflect performance in the nine months between July 2020 and March 2021 — an exceptionally busy time for market participants.

Banks were very active in issuing bonds across all layers of the capital structure in this period, despite major uncertainty over how the pandemic would impact their balance sheets.

Deal arrangers have had to help borrowers navigate these challenging circumstances, which have been shaped not only by Covid lockdowns but also by rapid changes in the economic cycle.

The winners of the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are determined by a poll. They are designed to reflect the market’s opinion of who has performed most strongly in different product categories and currencies, as well as who has innovated or overcome challenges.

This year we announced our results in a virtual ceremony, available to view here.

Selected winners include HSBC, ING, TD Securities, Morgan Stanley and Moody’s Investors Service.

Please join us in congratulating all the winners, which are listed below:

FIG Bond Investment Bank Awards

FIG Bond Investment Banker Awards

FIG Borrower Awards

FIG Funding Official Awards

FIG Awards for Other Market Participants

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds

HSBC

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds

TD Securities

2 NatWest Markets

3 ING

Most Impressive Financial Institution Coverage Team

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Morgan Stanley

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institutions

Goldman Sachs

2 Citigroup

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital

Morgan Stanley

2 Goldman Sachs

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Debt

JP Morgan

2 HSBC

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt

HSBC

2 JP Morgan

3= Citigroup, Crédit Agricole

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution SRI/Green Capital Markets

ING

2 HSBC

3 ABN Amro

Most Impressive Bank for Regulatory Advice for Financial Institutions

Morgan Stanley

2 Citigroup

3 UBS

Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions

Bank of America

2 UBS

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive FIG House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 Deutsche Bank

3 HSBC

Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Goldman Sachs

Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling

Barclays

2 HSBC

3 TD Securities

Most Impressive FIG House in Yen

Nomura

2 SMBC Nikko

3 Daiwa

Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker

Howard Brocklehurst, Morgan Stanley

2 Alex Hayes-Griffin, Citigroup

3 David Marks, JP Morgan

Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker

Edward Markham, Goldman Sachs

2 Tim Christian, Citigroup

Rising Star FIG Bond Banker

Raphaël Gindre, JP Morgan

2 Guy Linch, Morgan Stanley

Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower

Banco Santander

2 Standard Chartered

3 NatWest Group

Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower

BBVA

2 Berlin Hyp

3 Nationwide Building Society

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital

Intesa Sanpaolo

2 Rabobank

3= Allianz, Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt

Banco Santander

2 BPCE

3 Deutsche Bank

Most Impressive Debut or Return after Long Absence Financial Institution Issuer

Illimity Bank

2= Leeds Building Society, LSE Group, Volksbank Wien

Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Berlin Hyp

2 NatWest Group

3 Rabobank

Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer

Crédit Agricole

2= BPCE, Santander

Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official

Alessandro Lolli, Intesa Sanpaolo

2 Antonio Torio, Santander

3 Silvana Borgatti, Santander

Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official

Sietske De Bruine, ING

2 Krishan Hirani, Nationwide Building Society

Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds

Pimco

2 BlackRock

3 APG

Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds

Moody’s

2 S&P Global

3 Fitch Ratings

Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds

Allen & Overy

2 Linklaters

3 Clifford Chance

