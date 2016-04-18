All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Understanding the drivers behind negative swap spreads

Sponsored TD Securities.png
by TD Securities
April 18, 2016 11:15 AM
TDswapspreads

Issuers and investors have had to get used to an environment of heavily negative swap spreads in the US market during the last six months. Swap spreads have come back from the tightest levels seen before Christmas, however intraday volatility and big swings in the shape of the swap spread curve continue to provide a challenging backdrop for SSA issuers and investors to navigate

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Take a Free Trial or Login

Tags

Sponsored ContentTD SecuritiesSponsored content
TD Securities
Last updated on August 05, 2021 05:12 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree