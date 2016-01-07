All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Soc Gen: Covered bonds set for another record breaking year

Sponsored Societe Generale
by Bill Thornhill
January 07, 2016 07:15 PM

After surpassing several milestones in 2015, the covered bond market should be set for another record-breaking year in 2016. Bill Thornhill talks to Société Générale CIB’s head of covered bond origination, Ralf Grossmann, and the bank’s senior covered bond research analyst, Cristina Costa, about their predictions and recommendations for the forthcoming year.

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Take a Free Trial or Login

Tags

Sponsored ContentSponsored contentFIGSoci_t_ G_n_raleAll Global Capital contentCovered BondsSociete Generale
Bill Thornhill
Last updated on August 05, 2021 06:17 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree