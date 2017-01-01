Public Sector Borrowers Infographics

In a year where the unexpected became the norm, one of the few constants was the ECB’s presence in the eurozone sovereign bond market — you can see the monthly pace of Mario Draghi’s purchases. Elsewhere, the shock election of Donald Trump as US president and the Brexit vote took its toll on government bond yields and sterling’s level against the dollar.
Last updated on August 05, 2021 06:18 PM
