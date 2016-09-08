Goldman revamps sales management as Cornacchia retires

John Willian, the global head of prime services, will become co-head of global FICC sales, alongside Jim Esposito, the bank’s former co-head of financing and the chief strategy officer of the securities division.Filling Willian’s spot will be Jeff Nedelman, now head of Americas equities sales, who will ...
