Nordea EUR1bn 1% Sep 26

Rating: Aa3/AA-AA-
Amount: €1bn of tier two paper
Maturity: September 7, 2026, callable after five years
Issue/reoffer price: 9.391
Interest: 1%
Spread at reoffer: mid swaps plus 125bp
Launched: Wednesday, August 31
Payment date: September 1Joint books: ...
