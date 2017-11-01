The week in renminbi: Politburo discusses leverage levels, ETF Connect in the pipeline, HSBC JV expands A-shares coverage

In this round-up, China’s Politburo meets to discuss the policy priorities for 2018, Shenzhen Stock Exchange in talks over ETF Connect, and HSBC expands its A-shares coverage from its onshore securities joint venture.

