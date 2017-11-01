Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Globalworth Reit raises €340m for Polish, Romanian investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investments, the Aim-listed real estate investment trust focused on Poland and Romania, has completed a €340m capital increase.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02:30 PM

Jefferies is bookrunner and Panmure Gordon adviser to Globalworth.

A total of 38.86m new shares were placed in the follow-on offering, at €8.75 a share.

Before the share placement the company had 90.6m shares outstanding. It will have 129.42m after the placement. At the offer price, Globalworth’s new ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 412,790.53 1577 9.05%
2 JPMorgan 375,668.69 1705 8.23%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 357,090.87 1287 7.83%
4 Goldman Sachs 265,193.54 906 5.81%
5 Barclays 263,270.72 1048 5.77%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 44,828.30 188 6.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,938.03 133 5.56%
3 BNP Paribas 35,114.06 204 5.28%
4 JPMorgan 33,752.71 110 5.08%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,865.23 106 4.94%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,329.49 103 8.75%
2 Morgan Stanley 18,487.17 98 7.25%
3 Citi 17,646.93 109 6.92%
4 UBS 17,372.80 70 6.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,107.10 96 6.70%