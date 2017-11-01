Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Courageous Carige pulls off private rescue as retail shareholders come good

Underwriters of Banca Carige’s €500m rights issue were jubilant on Thursday, when the results of the deal showed it had attracted about €200m of demand in the open market — almost exactly the amount needed for the banks to avoid having to buy shares, and underlining that the Italian lender has been rescued in an orderly way by private sector investors, a first in recent Italian history, writes Jon Hay.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 08:30 PM

“This is the first public capital markets rescue of a bank in Italy,” said a banker on the deal. “We had €200m of real market demand from investors. There has been a significant and positive response from retail investors and also a selected audience of institutions.”

Much of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 410,157.80 1559 9.03%
2 JPMorgan 374,329.30 1699 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 355,769.11 1281 7.83%
4 Goldman Sachs 264,681.04 904 5.83%
5 Barclays 262,378.33 1043 5.78%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 44,828.30 188 6.90%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,905.56 132 5.68%
3 BNP Paribas 34,520.41 203 5.31%
4 JPMorgan 32,206.04 109 4.95%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,868.41 102 4.90%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 22,329.49 103 8.76%
2 Morgan Stanley 18,476.82 98 7.25%
3 Citi 17,646.93 109 6.93%
4 UBS 17,372.80 70 6.82%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,096.75 96 6.71%