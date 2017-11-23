Watermark
Brazilian high yielders line up as Lat Am reheats

A Brazilian high yield duo is set to test the Lat Am bond market’s appetite for risk next week as they plot two of the racier deals to emerge from the region this year.

  • By Oliver West
  • 23 Nov 2017

Minas Gerais state utility Cemig— which postponed an inaugural international bond earlier in the year — and Banco Votorantim are meeting investors ahead of deals with respective ratings of B3/B/B- and B2/CCC+.

Mexican payroll lender Crédito Real showed on Tuesday that, despite bankers warning that EM ...

