Qantex joins SGX as derivs member

SGX's derivatives market now has 59 trading members, as well as 23 clearing members.
The CEO of Qantex Capital, Simon Harman, said he was “honoured” to join the exchange.“SGX plays a key role in the development of the derivatives markets both globally and within Asia, and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.